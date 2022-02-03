February idol group brand reputation rankings: BTS and BLACKPINK continue their reign

On February 1, the Korean Business Research Institute revealed the list of K-pop groups’ brand reputation rankings for the month. BTS and BLACKPINK dominated the ranks yet again.

Three of the top five positions listed were girl groups. The brand reputation index provides statistical data and thorough analysis to know which idol group is in the most demand.

BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, and more top the February idol group brand reputation rankings

The Korean Business Research Institute thoroughly analyzes multiple sections to determine indexes. This includes consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness using big data. BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, Red Velvet, and SEVENTEEN were top of the list for February 2022, which was recorded from January 1 to February 1.

K-pop megastars BTS reigned high with an index of 10,642,584. The high-ranking terms related to their search were “surpass,” “recognized,” and “diagnosed” while the keyword analysis for high-ranking phrases included “Billboard,” “YouTube,” and “resurgence.” Another aspect of the brand reputation rankings, the positive-to-negative analysis, was listed as 69.09% positive.

Compared to the last idol group brand reputation ranking list in October, the megastars’ index increased by 53.63%.

In second rank stood YG Entertainment’s BLACKPINK, who scored an index of 7,994,048. In comparison to the group’s October 2021 index, their February 2022 index rose by 83.68%.

JYP Entertainment’s TWICE ranked third with an index of 3,568,043 while SM Entertainment’s Red Velvet stood fourth with 3,107,234 index points. Pledis Entertainment’s SEVENTEEN maintained its position by ranking fifth with an index of 3,005,967.

Other groups such as 2PM (Rank 6), Wanna One (Rank 7), aespa (Rank 8), NCT (Rank 9), and Oh My Girl (Rank 10) rounded the top 10 list of K-pop idol group brand reputation rankings.

Rookie girl groups IVE and Kep1er ranked 12 and 13 respectively.

Meanwhile, idol groups are slowly opening offline concerts and meeting their fans in various events such as fan meetings, meet-and-greets, and more. However, the spike in COVID cases in South Korea is a concern for both fans and idols. BLACKPINK, THE BOYZ, Kep1er, and many other group members recovered from the virus recently.

Edited by Siddharth Satish