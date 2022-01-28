Ju Haknyeon is the latest THE BOYZ member to test positive for COVID-19 

Troubles seem endless for the K-pop group THE BOYZ, as Ju Haknyeon is the group's fourth and latest member to test positive for COVID-19.
On January 24, IST Entertainment announced that THE BOYZ’s Eric had tested positive for the virus. Following his diagnosis, the other members were tested. While the initial PCR results were negative, Younghoon and Hyunjae tested positive on January 26 and 27, respectively. The other seven members of THE BOYZ are currently testing negative.
IST Entertainment has now confirmed that Haknyeon, too, tested positive after an additional round of testing.
The agency, IST Entertainment, released a new statement on its official fancafé website, announcing the latest case of COVID-19 in the group. They said:
"Hello, this is IST Entertainment. Today, on January 27, THE BOYZ’s Ju Haknyeon received a positive result during an additional round of PCR tests for COVID-19.
"The other seven THE BOYZ members and their staff tested negative. However, taking into account the incubation period, we will continue to maintain strict quarantine and continue to test with PCR tests and self-testing kits, and will announce any changes if they occur.
"We apologize for causing concern and will do our best as an agency for our artists’ health."
The agency also assured fans that other positive members are not showing any serious symptoms, apart from minor body pain.
"The other positive members (Eric, Younghoon, and Hyunjae) are in isolation and receiving treatment after their diagnosis. They do not have any unusual symptoms and have recovered from their minor aches and pains. Ju Haknyeon will also be going into treatment so he can recover quickly."
"All the members are following the directions of the disease control authorities and will faithfully comply with self-quarantine and other restrictions. Thank you."
Fans took to social media to wish the sick members of the group a quick recovery. Many shared words of encouragement and support.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 surge among K-pop artists is increasing exponentially, as each day, a new idol is testing positive. Follow our dedicated section to stay updated with all the latest news from the world of K-pop.