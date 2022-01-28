Ju Haknyeon is the latest THE BOYZ member to test positive for COVID-19 

Troubles seem endless for the K-pop group THE BOYZ, as Ju Haknyeon is the group's fourth and latest member to test positive for COVID-19.

On January 24, IST Entertainment announced that THE BOYZ’s Eric had tested positive for the virus. Following his diagnosis, the other members were tested. While the initial PCR results were negative, Younghoon and Hyunjae tested positive on January 26 and 27, respectively. The other seven members of THE BOYZ are currently testing negative.

IST Entertainment has now confirmed that Haknyeon, too, tested positive after an additional round of testing.

On January 27, both Hyunjae and Ju Haknyeon underwent a PCR test. Both of them have tested COVID-19 positive after multiple rounds of testing.

The agency, IST Entertainment, released a new statement on its official fancafé website, announcing the latest case of COVID-19 in the group. They said:

"Hello, this is IST Entertainment. Today, on January 27, THE BOYZ’s Ju Haknyeon received a positive result during an additional round of PCR tests for COVID-19.

"The other seven THE BOYZ members and their staff tested negative. However, taking into account the incubation period, we will continue to maintain strict quarantine and continue to test with PCR tests and self-testing kits, and will announce any changes if they occur.

"We apologize for causing concern and will do our best as an agency for our artists’ health."

The agency also assured fans that other positive members are not showing any serious symptoms, apart from minor body pain.

"The other positive members (Eric, Younghoon, and Hyunjae) are in isolation and receiving treatment after their diagnosis. They do not have any unusual symptoms and have recovered from their minor aches and pains. Ju Haknyeon will also be going into treatment so he can recover quickly."

"All the members are following the directions of the disease control authorities and will faithfully comply with self-quarantine and other restrictions. Thank you."

Fans took to social media to wish the sick members of the group a quick recovery. Many shared words of encouragement and support.

Ji🌙☁️ @underthesky__ @IST_THEBOYZ Hoping for Eric, Younghoon, Hyunjae, and Haknyeon fast recovery and other members and staff to get a negative result ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ @IST_THEBOYZ Hoping for Eric, Younghoon, Hyunjae, and Haknyeon fast recovery and other members and staff to get a negative result ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ

기야🍳 @sunbinani @IST_THEBOYZ omicron spreads rlly fast and it’s really everywhere, no one is to blame ok? just please get well soon and sending all members prayers and hugs and love 🥺 @IST_THEBOYZ omicron spreads rlly fast and it’s really everywhere, no one is to blame ok? just please get well soon and sending all members prayers and hugs and love 🥺

nini @ssunww @IST_THEBOYZ I hope ist as you're the agency of the Boyz, you should do quarantine and isolation from each member even though they're still negative, and take a legal action from everyone who sending hate and throwing dead threats of them! Protect your artists! @IST_THEBOYZ I hope ist as you're the agency of the Boyz, you should do quarantine and isolation from each member even though they're still negative, and take a legal action from everyone who sending hate and throwing dead threats of them! Protect your artists!

naz luvs tbz 🕊♡ ⁷ @golden__naz @IST_THEBOYZ guys no matter which members test positive, please continue to just be patient and focus on sending them love. 🥺 @IST_THEBOYZ guys no matter which members test positive, please continue to just be patient and focus on sending them love. 🥺

naz luvs tbz 🕊♡ ⁷ @golden__naz @IST_THEBOYZ sadly theres a chance the rest can get positive too since afterall they are roommates and it can take time for your body to test positive, which is why they are testing daily. so please be patient and put your focus into sending them positive messages during this time @IST_THEBOYZ sadly theres a chance the rest can get positive too since afterall they are roommates and it can take time for your body to test positive, which is why they are testing daily. so please be patient and put your focus into sending them positive messages during this time💌

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 surge among K-pop artists is increasing exponentially, as each day, a new idol is testing positive. Follow our dedicated section to stay updated with all the latest news from the world of K-pop.

Edited by R. Elahi