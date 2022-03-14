Dr. Slone and IO may take over Tilted Tower in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Tilted Towers seems to be in danger once more in Fortnite. After rumors and speculations of the POI being turned to rubble, it seems the worst may just come true.

Following the final 19.50 update, more sinkholes have begun appearing all over the map. The latest one has formed below Seven Outpost VI, destroying the building and the vault completely.

Jaykey 👑 @JayKeyFN



The last sinkhole has now appeared North East of Tilted Towers destroying one of the Seven Outposts that once stood there, leaving ruins behind of what's left



What do you think the IO will do next? 🤔 #Fortnite IO Crater #3 (Seven Outpost)🕳️The last sinkhole has now appeared North East of Tilted Towers destroying one of the Seven Outposts that once stood there, leaving ruins behind of what's left

This has left fans rather concerned as the location is a stone's throw away from Tilted. Nevertheless, given that this is the last sinkhole in the files, it's unlikely that anything else will happen, at least for the remainder of this season.

What will become of Tilted Towers in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

While it can be argued that Epic Games won't destroy Tilted Towers this soon, nothing is stopping them from damaging it. With the upcoming war between the Imagined Order and The Seven, the landscape of the island is bound to be affected.

Although The Seven will try their best to avoid damaging infrastructure, the Imagined Order really doesn't care about the same. Given the numerous sinkholes appearing across the island, it's evident that they plan on destroying everything.

Circling back to the main question at hand, what will become of Tilted Towers is unknown. Given that it's located midway between The Sanctuary and Covert Cavern, the faction that holds it will benefit strategically.

In fact, in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the Imagine Order may try to capture the POI and secure it. This will allow them to create a forward base from which to strike The Seven. A fan by the name of Colt_1510 has a similar theory in mind as well. He wrote:

"I have a theory. The IO is making sink holes all around Tilted and when they finally break it all the way around - the IO is going to steal the POI and it will be like an IO guard base with a Dr Slone Boss. What do you guys think?"

Given how strategically important the location is to The Seven and Loopers as well, the developers may convert it into an IO stronghold. This will make hot-dropping into Tilted interesting for many players. Aside from skilled opponents, they may also have to deal with NPCs.

Nevertheless, all of this should be taken with a sip of slurp juice and some amount of optimism. Perhaps the POI will be destroyed, perhaps the IO will occupy it, or maybe nothing at all will happen. Loopers will just have to wait until the next season of Fortnite to get a concrete picture.

Edited by Danyal Arabi