Epic Games massively nerfs audio-visual effects in Fortnite Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is on a fastrack to become the most popular season in the game in recent times. The season has brought along many changes to the map and gameplay. However, while the season is enjoying its popularity, it is not devoid of shortcomings.

The developers have been on a nerfing streak lately, and with the introduction of the new season, the XP system was nerfed. This had the Fortnite community up in arms. Although the developers eventually addressed the concern and buffed up the accolade XP, the players still feel that it is inadequate.

Fortnite recently received its v21.10 update, and with it, the developers have once again nerfed a feature. This time around, the audio-visual effect has been nerfed in the game. The developers have massively tweaked the audio-visual feature, which has, once again, sent a wave of unrest in the community.

What is visualized audio in Fortnite?

For those who may not know, Fortnite has an in-built feature that visualizes the sound into signifiers. This human-centered design is very well put and provides aid to hearing-impaired players. Though the feature is in place for hearing-impaired individuals, it is not restricted to them only, and many players toggle this feature on to get an added piece of information easily in the game.

This feature visualizes any ambient sound emanating from the player's immediate surroundings. This includes the sound of chests, approaching vehicles, footsteps, crossfires, and similar actions in the game. For instance, if a player is in the vicinity of a chest, a visual signifier, in this case, a chest symbol, appears on the screen with animations pointing in the direction of the sound.

Players can use this feature to gain an advantage in the game. Coupled with the stereo surround sound, the visual signifiers provide visual cues to players as to what the other players are doing. If an opponent is healing inside a structure, the feature will visualize it, hinting the player to push while the enemy is down.

What changes have been made to the Visualized audio?

Previously, if players toggled this feature on, they would have to compromise on the stereo surround sound. Players could only hear mono sounds in both the channels, devoiding them of aural signifiers. However, this was tweaked later on, and now players could have the best of both worlds. They could now keep the feature on and experience stereo surround sound simultaneously.

In the latest nerf, the developers have reduced the radius in which the system picks up the ambient sound. This means that players would have to be closer to an action, as it happens, to pick up its visual clues. Players think that this nerf compromises the use of signifiers, and when compared to the ambient stereo sound, the visual clues seem underpowered.

It can be speculated that the developers did this to balance out the unfair advantage the players would get after toggling on the feature. The steps, however, seem to exclude hearing-impaired players. While there is no retaliation for the nerf regarding the visualization, the community still maintains that this nerfing compromises the experience for hearing-impaired players.

