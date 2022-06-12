Fortnite XP nerf is forcing people into buying tiers to level up fast

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Vibin' brings the summer's biggest party. Unfortunately, not all players seem to enjoy it, given the changes to the XP system. Epic Games has nerfed the XP system heavily, leaving players to an exhausting grind. This also comes with one of the most exciting Battle Passes as players desperately try to unlock the Darth Vader skin.

Unlike last season, each level is now 80,000 XP instead of 75,000 XP. At the same time, each Weekly Quest now grants only 15,000 XP instead of the usual 20,000 XP. This has made it extremely difficult for players to quickly level up and unlock the Battle Pass tiers. While some players have no option but to grind, not everyone is willing to wait that long.

Like other games, Epic Games offers players the option to buy Fortnite Battle Pass tiers. Recently, the serious nerf to the XP system has forced many players to consider purchasing levels seriously. The community is certainly unhappy with the change and has been highly vocal about it on the internet.

Buying tiers is the only way to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Players always want to level up fast in Epic Games' Battle Royale to unlock the amazing rewards in the Battle Pass. While some players resort to pure grind, others prefer shortcuts such as XP glitches, LTMs, or straight-up buying levels.

Creeper @Creeperbrine102 @FortniteGame y’all owe us like 10 level up packs this season Wtf is this XP .@FortniteGame y’all owe us like 10 level up packs this season Wtf is this XP

However, the game designers ensure that the XP available in the game will be enough for an average casual player to complete the Battle Pass before the season ends. This is also the case in Chapter 3 Season 3, which will last more than 100 days.

Unfortunately, players do not want to waste an entire season and play with the Darth Vader skin in the last few days. Instead, they would rather flaunt the infamous leader of the Galactic Empire as soon as possible. Buying tiers is the only way to level up fast without many XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Lenixy @llLenixyll @Creeperbrine102 @FortniteGame IM LEVEL FUCKING 3 AFTER PLAYING LIKE 4 MATCHES EPIC WHAT THE HELL IM GENUINELY SO TEMPTED TO BUY TEIRS @Creeperbrine102 @FortniteGame IM LEVEL FUCKING 3 AFTER PLAYING LIKE 4 MATCHES EPIC WHAT THE HELL IM GENUINELY SO TEMPTED TO BUY TEIRS

Fortnite community complains about the slow season

Undoubtedly, leveling up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, is extremely slow. Players have only been able to level up a few times, even after grinding for hours and completing all the available challenges. This is certainly annoying for many players who wish to finish the Battle Pass early and enjoy the game in other ways.

lumi @lumikumo @Creeperbrine102 @FortniteGame levelled up once in 2 hours like what @Creeperbrine102 @FortniteGame levelled up once in 2 hours like what

Joseph @Joseph61892301 @Creeperbrine102 @FortniteGame I’ve done all the challenges and I’m only level 5 lol @Creeperbrine102 @FortniteGame I’ve done all the challenges and I’m only level 5 lol

Even if Epic Games can justify the XP nerf by claiming that this is an unusually long season, it still isn't a change acceptable to most players. The season will not revert to the old XP system. Therefore, players must try to make peace with how slow the current season is. Maybe Epic can add a few modes that provide a significant amount of XP. Till then, grinding is the only way to go.

