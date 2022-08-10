Top 5 Fortnite competitive players from the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom ranks fifth in terms of the number of Fortnite competitive players, just behind the United States, France, Japan, and Australia. The country currently has over 300 players who play the game competitively.

When it comes to total earnings, Fortnite competitive players from the United Kingdom have earned $5.51 million so far, which ranks third among all countries.

In this article, we will rank the five best Fortnite competitive players from the UK. The rankings are based on the total amount of money these players have won during their Fortnite careers.

Ranking Veno, Mongraal, and 3 other Fortnite competitive players from the United Kingdom

5) Calum "Itemm" MacGillivray - $216,305

Calum "Itemm" MacGillivray's Fortnite competitive career was very short. He only earned money from the video game in 2019.

However, Itemm made more than $200,000 during his career, which ranks him fifth among the best Fortnite competitive players from the United Kingdom.

Listed below are the top three tournaments that he made the most money from:

Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019 - Duo - $187,500

- $187,500 FNCS - Season X - EU - Finals - $6,400

- $6,400 ESL Katowice Royale 2019 - International Edition - Duo - $4,000

Itemm tried to play the game in 2020, but he didn't have much success. He couldn't even finish in the Top 50 in most tournaments. This might be why he stopped playing the game competitively.

4) Harry "Veno" Pearson - $316,550

Harry "Veno" Pearson's Fortnite career started relatively late. He first won money from the game in September 2020.

Veno has also only won money from seven different tournaments, but that is still enough to rank him on the list of the five best Fortnite competitive players from his country.

These are Veno's most profitable tournaments so far:

Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 3 Season 2 - Grand Finals: Europe - $150,000

- $150,000 FNCS All-Star Showdown - Chapter 2 Season 7 - Solo Final - Europe - $120,000

- $120,000 Fortnite Champion Series - Chapter 2 Season 7 - Grand Finals: Europe - $35,000

Veno won the last Fortnite Champion Series in Chapter 3 Season 2, which moved him up in the rankings. He will have a chance to improve his earnings in just a few days as he participates in the Chapter 3 Season 3 Grand Finals.

3) Benjy David "BenjyFishy" Fish - $558,806

Benjy David "BenjyFishy" Fish is one of the most popular Fortnite competitive players of all time. He is also one of the game's most successful players as he has won more than half a million dollars over the course of his competitive career.

The British player has participated in many big tournaments over the years. Here are the ones where he made the most money from:

FNCS Invitational - Week 2: Europe - $50,000

- $50,000 Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019 - Duo - $50,000

- $50,000 Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019 - Solo - $50,000

Unfortunately, BenjyFishy's Fortnite career is now over. He recently announced that he fell out of love with the game and decided to take his talents to Valorant.

2) Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson - $691,204

Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson was one of the most popular Fortnite competitive players in the entire world. He was incredibly successful and had also played a lot of games with BenjyFishy.

The 17-year-old won a lot of money from the Fortnite World Cup in 2019. Here are his most profitable tournaments:

Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019 - Duo - $225,000

- $225,000 Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019 - Solo - $150,000

- $150,000 Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 2 Season 4 Grand Finals - Europe - $37,000

Unfortunately, Mongraal has retired from Fortnite. He revealed that he no longer has fun playing the game. He will most likely switch to some other game.

1) Jaden "Wolfiez" Ashman - $1,349,828

With more than $1.3 million earned from his competitive career, Jaden "Wolfiez" Ashman is way ahead of every other Fortnite competitive player on this list. In fact, he's earned more than Mongraal and BenjyFishy combined, which is impressive.

The lion's share of the money he's earned comes from the 2019 Fortnite World Cup as he finished second in the Duo tournament. Here are his top three tournaments:

Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019 - Duo - $1,125,000

- $1,125,000 FNCS Invitational - Grand Finals: Europe - $95,000

- $95,000 FNCS Invitational - Week 2: Europe - $35,000

Wolfiez is still an active player. Unfortunately, he hasn't had much success lately. His last tournament was the FNCS Chapter 3 Season 3 Semi-Finals, where he finished 30th.

