Fact Check: Can Overwatch 2 players change their server regions on the PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch?

With Overwatch 2 officially going live a couple of days ago, players old and new to the franchise are quite curious about some of the features that the shooter offers.

One of the best things that players will be allowed to do in the shooter is to change their server region whenever they want. However, the server region change feature is something that is limited to PC users.

Players who are on the PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch will not be able to change their servers in any way, as to be able to do so players will be required to access Battle.net.

Hence, those on the consoles are stuck on the servers that are automatically closest to the region that their internet service provider belongs to.

Overwatch 2 players on PC will, however, be able to change the servers of their shooter, and they will be able to do so through the Battle.net client.

There are many reasons why players will be required to change their server regions in Overwatch 2. Many who are booting up the game for the first time might often find themselves playing the shooter in a region that they are not familiar with, which might lead to a communication barrier as well as a much higher latency.

With the region change feature, players will be able to alter their servers to a region that is close to their internet provider to get a lower latency as well as players from the region that they are the most familiar with.

Overwatch 2, like any competitive shooter, requires optimal communication among players to make getting a win significantly easier. Hence, booting up a game in a region that players are most familiar with is something that fans are advised to do.

Additionally, there is another reason why players might look to change their server regions in the shooter. The shooter’s servers right now are overflowing, with players often having to wait in queues behind thousands.

In certain servers like the ones in the Americas, the queue timings are the longest, hence, players might look to shift to the Asian servers for a lesser queue time. While it might give a significantly higher latency, players will be able to experience a much better queue time to try out the shooter before Blizzard finally solves the issue with the game’s servers.

