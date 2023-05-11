Genshin Impact Glittering Elixirs web event guide: Get 120 Primogems for free

Genshin Impact has released a new limited-time web event called Glittering Elixirs. Players now have the opportunity to win 120 Primogems by participating in it and crafting different potions. Available from May 11 to May 20, 2023, it will allow them to join Paimon on a potion-making experience. The more that they craft, the more rewards will be handed out to them.

The ingredients required to make and experiment with different recipes are locked behind different tasks. Hence, it may take a few days for players to craft all 16 potions to obtain all the rewards.

The following article will inform them about everything that they need to know about the latest Genshin Impact web event.

Genshin Impact: Gliterring Elixirs web event link and guide

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Click to Take Part in Event>>



〓Event Duration〓

May 11, 2023 – May 20, 2023 23:59 (UTC+8)



Genshin Impact 3.6 released their first web-event in Phase II called Glittering Elixirs. During it, the traveler and Paimon will decide to set up a booth where they will craft and sell different potions. The primary goal is use different ingredients to come up with useful potions. A total of 16 such recipes have to be discovered to win the following rewards:

Primogems x 120

Mora 90,000

Hero's Wit x 8

Mystic Enhancement Ore x 4

Sanctifying Unction x 5

Players can click on the link attached in the official tweet above to participate in this web event. It is important to keep in mind that their Genshin Impact account must be Adventure Rank 10 or above to participate. Once the web event page fully loads, players will need to login with their HoYoverse account.

Complete tutorial to start crafting more potions (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will need to click on Start Crafting to go through a small tutorial where they will learn the basics of potion making. Each will require two crafting materials and a base. Once all three ingredients are added, the mixing process will begin. Players will use the stirring rod to mix the ingredients and the bellows at the end to add heat to the mixture to complete the potion.

They shouldn't be afraid to try different ingredients and fail, since failing the potion-making process will not consume any materials. Hence, Genshin Impact players can try many combinations to find new recipes on their own.

Glittering Elixirs main page (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the tutorial, the web event page will look similar to the picture above. Players can click on the crafting guide to find a list of potion recipe that are yet to be tested. To complete these recipes, specific crafting materials are needed, which can be acquired by completing daily missions.

Each day, the web event will assign four tasks that Genshin Impact players can complete to acquire eight different ingredients. Completing all 16 potions will reward them with 100 Primogems along with other resources.

Nahida and Cyno will appear on the web event randomly. Interacting with them will trigger special dialgoues and players will also receive additional materials for crafting potions. Further, interacting with them will also reward gamers with around 20 Primogems. All these will be sent directly to their Genshin Impact in-game mailbox.

