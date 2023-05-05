Upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 Phase 2 events, Spiral Abyss resets and rewards

Genshin Impact has recently entered Phase II for the latest version 3.6 update. The second half of the patch is already getting a lot of attention due to Baizhu's long-awaited debut. However, many players are more excited about the new content planned for the Phase II of the latest patch. With three weeks left until the release of the upcoming version 3.7 in Genshin Impact, players can plant their course of action as they get an opportunity to obtain more Primoegms from new events and Spiral Abyss reset.

This article will outline all the upcoming events, and Spiral Abyss reset officially announced by HoYoverse.

Genshin Impact 3.6: Phase II will bring Recollector's Path, Overflowing Mastery, and more

Hello, Travelers! The Akademiya Extravaganza organized by the Sumeru Akademiya has begun! Let's check out what more to expect next~



Genshin Impact officials announced a while ago, revealing the upcoming events in Phase II of the version 3.6 update. The event preview for Phase II provides a brief description of the new events and their release dates.

The nearest event that will soon start is the Recollector's Path, scheduled to launch on May 8 and will be active until May 22, 2023. This a new event where players will help Sorush complete different trials created for the Bloomguard. Completing the challenges will reward the following:

Primogems

Weapon Ascension Materials

Hero's Wit

Players must be at least Adventure Rank 20 or above in Genshin Impact to participate in this event. They should also complete the "The Splendorous Sky That Day" World Quest and obtain the "Twin-Horned Chaplet" in the "As the Khvarena's Light Shows" World Quest series to get the best experience out of the new 3.6 events. Players who have yet to obtain the Twin-Horned Chaplet can use the "Quick Star" option to jump into the event directly.

Overflowering Matery returns once again (Image via HoYoverse)

The next event in the line is Overflowing Mastery, a recurring event that most players will be familiar with. The event will start on May 15 and will be active for a week until May 22, 2023. Players can farm the Talent domains in Genshin Impact during this event to receive double the rewards by consuming the original resin. The double reward function can be claimed thrice daily, an excellent opportunity for efficient farming.

Upcoming Spiral Abyss reset and rewards

Clear all these floors for free Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Genshin Impact's official notes also reveal that Spiral Abyss will reset on May 16, 2023, and move into the third phase (Waning Phase – Flourishing Moon). Floors 9-12 will be reset, and players will clear them again to win 600 Primogems for free and other rewards.

Players will receive a new blessing from the Abyssal Moon during the third phase. The buff states that dealing damage to enemies using Dendro cores (including hyperbloom and burgeon) will increase the Elemental Mastery of the party members by 200 for 4 seconds.

