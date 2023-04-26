Genshin Impact 3.7 Spiral Abyss changes: New Floor 12 enemy lineup leaks

As Genshin Impact players prepare for the next major update, leakers continue to reveal more information about the upcoming content. The latest leaks from prominent sources such as Mero and HomDGcat shed more light on Spiral Abyss and its new enemy line-up for Floor 12. With the arrival of the new desert region in the 3.6 update, the upcoming Spiral Abyss will feature new enemies on the upper floors.

This is a great opportunity for players to win free Primogems. Both new and veteran players will also get to test their various team compositions against some of the most annoying enemies in Genshin Impact.

Here is everything players need to know about the upcoming Floor 12 enemy lineup from the latest leaks.

Genshin Impact 3.7: New Spiral Abyss leaks reveal Floor 12 enemies and more

Genshin Impact 3.7 Spiral Abyss was recently leaked by Mero and HomDGcat, revealing the upcoming enemy lineups for Floors 11 and 12. The leaks also disclose different Blessings of the Abyssal Moon that will buff players as they try to clear the Spiral Abyss for free Primogems. Based on the leaks, Iniquitous Baptist, the newly introduced boss in version 3.6, will appear on Floor 12-3.

Floor 12-1

The only chamber with too many mobs (Image via HoYoverse)

Both halves of chamber 1 will spawn two waves of enemies for Genshin Impact players. The first half will spawn the following enemies:

4 x Cryo Whopperflower (Wave 1)

4 x Pyro Whopperflower (Wave 1)

2 x Primal Construct: Prospector (Wave 2)

2 x Primal Construct: Repulsor (Wave 2)

2 x Primal Construct: Reshaper (Wave 2)

Similarly, the second half will spawn the following enemies from the Abyss:

2 x Cryo Abyss Mage (Wave 1)

1 x Hydro Abyss Mage (Wave 1)

2 x Abyss Herald: Frost Fall (Wave 2)

1 x Abyss Herald: Wicked Torrents (Wave 2)

Genshin Impact players might want to use Nahida or Anemo crowd controllers in teams to clear the first half, whereas the second half can be cleared with any Vaporize team.

Floor 12-2

These two like to move a lot (Image via HoYoverse)

The chambers will feature two overworld bosses from Genshin Impact. The first half will spawn Jadeplume Terrorshroom, with Thunder Manifestation spawning in the second half. Both of these bosses have simple attack patterns that are easy to learn and dodge. However, these bosses tend to move around a lot, which can be annoying when players are using a line-up that requires the enemy to stay inside a particular area.

Floor 12-3

Consecrated beasts return to Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

The first half will spawn the following Consecrated beasts in two waves:

1 x Consecrated Red Vulture (Wave 1)

1 x Consecrated Horned Crocodile (Wave 1)

1 x Consecrated Red Vulture (Wave 2)

1 x Consecrated Fanged Beast (Wave 2)

Remember that these are very aggressive enemies that will be constantly on the move. They also have high AoE attack patterns, so Genshin Impact players must make sure to take a strong shielder or healer in this half.

The second half, on the other hand, will spawn the new overworld boss, Iniquitous Baptist. This new boss has mastery over four elements: Cryo, Electro, Hydro, and Pyro. However, it will only use the combination of any three out of these four elements, which will be indicated by the swirling crystals at its spawn location.

