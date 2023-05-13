Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream codes: How to redeem Primogems on Android, iOS, and PC

The Genshin Impact version 3.7 update's Special Program has ended, and HoYoverse has finally revealed all the character banners and events for the upcoming update. During the livestream, the developers also dropped three codes that can be redeemed for rewards worth 300 Primogems and some Mora, which may not be much for some, but any F2P fans would love to claim these rewards.

This article will list all three redemption codes shared during the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program and also include a beginner's guide to redeem the codes on PC, Mobile, and iOS devices.

Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program redemption codes

Here are the three redemption codes that were shared during the live stream, along with their associated rewards:

XT82F8JZS4TR : (100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores)

(100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores) 2SRKFQ2YSMVV : (100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit)

(100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit) 5A92W9JZBLCH : (100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora)

The codes will remain valid until May 14, 12:00 AM (UTC-4), and can only be used once, so redeeming them as early as possible is advisable. The rewards will be sent to the game's account within 15 to 20 minutes of redeeming the codes and can be claimed directly from the in-game mailbox feature.

How to redeem codes on PC, Android, and iOS devices

Enter the valid code and click on Exchange (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow these simple steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Log in to Genshin Impact Open the game's Settings via Paimon Menu. Click on the Account option and then on Redeem Now. Type in the valid redemption code and click on Exchange.

The in-game settings interface is the same for PC, Android, and iOS, which means the directions to redeem the codes provided above are also the same for these devices.

HoYoverse announced Genshin Impact 3.7 banners

Yae Miko and Yoimiya will be in Phase I banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha and Alhaitham will return in Phase II (Image via HoYoverse)

The character banners for the upcoming version 3.7 update have been confirmed. The first phase will begin on May 24, 2023, featuring Yae Miko and Yoimiya. At the same time, the newest Dendro character Kirara is also set to release in the first half of version 3.7. Meanwhile, the second phase of banners will start on June 14, 2023, including Kazuha and Alhaitham.

