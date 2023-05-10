Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks: New skins, Klee rerun, and other banners

The latest Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks are consistent with what Travelers might have known from the old rumors. Klee and Eula are still due for a rerun. However, some minor updates from the leaking community are worth sharing. Do note that everything featured below is subject to change, meaning there's no guarantee that this information is 100% accurate.

Several different leakers have presented the following information, so there's a good chance that chunks of this content could arrive in the game. This article will start with the latest rumors regarding Genshin Impact 3.8 before covering some of the old ones that might still be relevant.

Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks: Potential rerun banners featuring Klee and Eula

This leak essentially states that Eula will be summonable in Genshin Impact 3.8, and Klee has a high likelihood of being featured in it, too. Fans would already know that if they'd followed the old rumors. However, the more recent news worth discussing here is that Wanderer and Venti have next to no chance of having a rerun in this Version Update.

For reference, they haven't been summonable since Versions 3.1 and 3.3, respectively. Many other five-star units have gone with longer absences than them, so this rumor shouldn't be too shocking if it turns out to be true.

Kokomi is the main character of 3.8, so I think she's very likely to be rerun in 3.8

There are also leaks suggesting that Kokomi will see a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.8, as she plays a major role in that update's main event. Typically, five-star characters integral to such events tend to have a banner, like Kazuha back in Version 2.8's Golden Apple Archipelago. However, Kokomi having an Event Wish is not guaranteed at the moment.

On a related note, Eula, Kokomi, and Klee have all been leaked to have a role in Genshin Impact 3.8's main event. It is currently unknown if there will be a fourth five-star entity that will have a rerun in this update. Likewise, there is no credible information on the featured four-star characters in Version 3.8.

New skins

For what it's worth, we can also confirm the existence of Klee's new skin. Old leaks placed its release in 3.8 and that seems to be looking more and more likely.

The traced skin artwork that was leaked around the same time is accurate and very close to the final design.



The traced skin artwork that was leaked around the same time is accurate and very close to the final design.



- IT For what it's worth, we can also confirm the existence of Klee's new skin. Old leaks placed its release in 3.8 and that seems to be looking more and more likely.The traced skin artwork that was leaked around the same time is accurate and very close to the final design.- IT

Leaker SYP is usually seen as reliable, so their statement that the Klee skin exists is pretty big news. The old rumors suggesting this item is coming in Version 3.8 also coincide with the previous leak, which said this character would have a rerun in that update.

SYP also brings up how accurate the skin's old traced artwork was to the final design. For those who don't know, that image can be seen in the following tweet.

Klee's skin can be seen on the right, resembling a witch's outfit. It's unknown what aspects of this concept art will deviate from the skin's final version; SYP only stated that it was "very close to the final design."

Kaeya has also been rumored to have a costume in Genshin Impact 3.8, with his model available to see in the above tweet. There haven't been any specific leaks about this character since then. It's currently unknown if he will play a role in Genshin Impact 3.8 since the only four-star entity leaked to be present in an event was Collei.

That's all the latest news on the rumored rerun banners, skins, and other minor details for this Version Update. Travelers should get more updates on these subjects in the coming weeks, although there is currently no timetable to list here for when the next major leaks will surface.

