Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks: Eula, Kokomi, and other characters rerun rumors

Current Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks point to Eula, Kokomi, and Klee all having reruns. There are a few different rumors to discuss here regarding the eligibility of these characters. Travelers should know that not all of the previously listed characters may be necessarily guaranteed to appear in that Version Update. Players should also know that these early leaks were done before Version 3.7 came out.

Still, some reliable leakers have spread leaks that point to at least Eula and Klee having reruns in Genshin Impact 3.8. The first leak to discuss will be shown in the next section of this article, so let's check it out.

Genshin Impact 3.8 banner leaks: Eula, Kokomi, and Klee could be having reruns

Uncle Lu has an excellent record when it comes to leaks. Hence, his saying that Eula will have a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.8 is quite essential. Travelers should know that the last time this character had a banner was from November 24, 2021, to December 14, 2021. That was back in Version 2.3.

Eula hasn't had a rerun in nearly a year and a half, much longer than it usually takes for other characters to return. If the rumors are accurate, she should return to Genshin Impact 3.8. It is worth noting that none of the credible leaks available now specify featured 4-stars or the exact order of the banner phases.

SaveYourPrimos speculated that Eula, Kokomi, and Klee would have reruns in Genshin Impact 3.8. Eula's reasoning was explained in the previous passages, but readers might wonder about Kokomi and Klee. The following leaks will explain why those two characters are rumored to have a rerun in this update.

Kokomi rerun rumors

Mero @merlin_impact Main characters of 3.8

Klee, Eula, Kokomi, Collei Main characters of 3.8Klee, Eula, Kokomi, Collei

All three 5-star characters leaked to be a significant part of the Genshin Impact 3.8 event are also rumored to be summonable in this patch. Not much has been revealed about this update, yet some leaks state that a new temporary island will appear as the primary setting.

Typically speaking, 5-star characters featured in a big update are usually summonable in the same patch. Whether Collei will be one of the featured 4-stars for this Version Update is unknown.

Klee rerun rumors

SYP SIDE ACCOUNT ✧ 😴 @SpendYourPrimos For what it's worth, we can also confirm the existence of Klee's new skin. Old leaks placed its release in 3.8 and that seems to be looking more and more likely.



The traced skin artwork that was leaked around the same time is accurate and very close to the final design.



- IT For what it's worth, we can also confirm the existence of Klee's new skin. Old leaks placed its release in 3.8 and that seems to be looking more and more likely.The traced skin artwork that was leaked around the same time is accurate and very close to the final design.- IT

Not only will Klee supposedly be featured in Genshin Impact 3.8's main event, but she will also have a skin. As a result, some Travelers predict that Klee is a front-runner to get a rerun. She also hasn't had a banner since Version 2.8, which would roughly be a year apart from her rumored rerun.

It is vital to mention that not every skin guarantees that a 5-star has a rerun in the same patch. The most recent example, Ayaka, had a costume in Version 3.4 but didn't have a banner until Version 3.5. It's always possible for something similar to happen to Klee, where her skin doesn't necessarily guarantee her having an EventEvent in the same update.

That's everything regarding credible leaks regarding Version 3.8's potential 5-star reruns. Travelers will get more reliable information once the update closes in, as that patch is quite far from when this article was published.

