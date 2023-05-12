Genshin Impact 3.8 leaks: New map to replace Golden Apple Archipelago in summer event

The Genshin Impact summer event, Golden Apple Archipelago, has been a popular hit among the community, but it will soon come to an end. New leaks from reliable sources have claimed that the patch 3.8 update will replace the Golden Apple Archipelago with another new island. There is little information about the new map other than the fact that it will be fantasy themed and will be released in the upcoming summer event scheduled for July.

This article will outline everything players need to know about the new event limited-map coming to Genshin Impact 3.8 update.

Genshin Impact leaks: Patch 3.8 will add a new event-limited map

Among the various annual events held by MiHoYo, Golden Apple Archipelago, is one of the most popular. The summer-themed event features many characters from the roster and a brand-new territory. This region can be explored as long as the event lasts.

Recent leaks shared by HutaoLover and Vississ shed light on an island that will appear in the upcoming patch 3.8. Based on their leaks, this new map in question will be fantasy-themed and will be an event-exclusive. Like the previous Golden Apple Archipelago, the new event-limited map will be removed when the summer event ends. Furthermore, the new island will have various treasure chests and puzzles. Sources also suggest that players will come across new mechanical designs which will have some link to Fontaine.

According to the official storyline, Alice organized the previous Golden Apple Archipelago events to ensure her daughter Klee had a special summer vacation. Many in the community speculate that the new island might also have something to do with Alice, as this might be the last summer expansion before a new region arrives in Genshin Impact.

Additionally, the leaks discuss that Eula will be featured in the upcoming summer event. Meanwhile, other leaks from HutaoLover claim that the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 will feature Eula and Klee on the rerun banner. Many players anticipate that Eula will finally return to the character event wish banner after almost 2 full years.

It is important to note that these are very early leaks for the patch 3.8 update and are subject to change. Players should wait for future announcements for more clarity. Overall, there is clearly some connection between the new island and Fontaine. Players can also expect to get some new information about the Hydro Archon and her nation in Genshin Impact.

