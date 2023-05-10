Is Eula getting a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.7 or 3.8? Leaks and rumors

Genshin Impact's Eula is a 5-star Claymore character that hails from Mondstadt. While she has a Cryo Vision, she excels in dealing with massive amounts of Physical DMG, earning her the moniker Physical Queen by many of her fans. She has also been a hot topic within the community due to her not getting any rerun. For those unaware, her last banner was nearly 18 months ago, the longest gap for any character in Genshin Impact.

Interestingly, many reliable leakers speculate that Eula might get a rerun banner before the Fontaine update, which means it will be in version 3.7 or 3.8. Here's everything that Genshin Impact fans need to know about her potential return.

Genshin Impact leaks hint at Eula's possible rerun banner before Fontaine

Many within the community believe that there is a good chance that Eula might get her much-awaited second rerun banner in either Genshin Impact version 3.7 or 3.8. She has not received a rerun since November 2021, 18 months ago, and fans are still waiting for her return. The upcoming version 3.7 update is only two weeks away, and some leakers have already leaked the potential banners for the next patch.

Based on the recent leaks, Yae Miko, Yoimiya, Alhaitham, and Kazuha are the four 5-star characters listed for a possible rerun in version 3.7, implying that Eula might not be in the next update. However, the banners haven't been confirmed by HoYoverse and are subject to change, which means the developers might rerun some other character, just like they did in version 3.5.

Anyhow, assuming that the banners do not change leaves the possibility of Eula returning in v3.8, which is believed to be the final update before Fontaine.

Main characters of 3.8

Klee, Eula, Kokomi, Collei

Interestingly, another leak suggests that Eula will likely be one of the main characters in the flagship event of version 3.8, along with Klee, Kokomi, and Collei, an odd group of characters. If the leaks are to be trusted, Eula might get her second rerun banner in the upcoming v3.8 update, which is expected to be released on July 5, 2023.

Do note the banners are solely based on leaks and speculations, so they are always subject to change. The developers are expected to conduct the Special Program livestream for version 3.8 on June 23, 2023, where they will officially confirm all the upcoming banners.

