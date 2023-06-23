Genshin Impact 3.8 Livestream Redeem codes for June 2023

On June 23, 2023, Genshin Impact fans witnessed the highly anticipated 3.8 Special Programme on the game's official Twitch channel. As the last version update before the arrival of Fontaine, the livestream was jam-packed with exciting announcements and exclusive reveals, showcasing upcoming content for the patch 3.8 update.

Along with all these juicy details and reveals, officials also shared three redemption codes, offering free Primogems and other resources. Keep in mind that these are time-sensitive codes that will expire within 24 hours, so you must hurry. Here are the specifics about the new redeem codes and how to claim them in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.8 Special Program codes and redemption guide

Official artwork for 3.8 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact officials premiered their 3.8 Special Program "Secret Summer Paradise," on their official Twitch and Tiktok channels, revealing new livestream codes. Here are all the new redemption codes released on June 23, 2023:

QBQ2NH6DB4Z9 - Primogems × 100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10

- Primogems × 100 + Mystic Enhancement Ore ×10 2SR3PY7CA52V - Primogems × 100 + Hero's Wit ×5

- Primogems × 100 + Hero's Wit ×5 6A836GNUA52Z - Primogems × 100 + Mora ×50,000

Claim these codes to receive a total of 300 Primogems for free with other in-game resources. Ensure you claim them soon, as they will expire within 24 hours of release.

Methods to claim new Genshin Impact 3.8 redemption codes

You can choose either of the following two methods to claim redemption codes since both will take a similar amount of time to complete.

Official Website

Fill the details and hit redeem (Image via HoYoverse)

You can visit the dedicated redemption page shown in the picture above to redeem the live stream codes. Follow these simple steps:

Log in using HoYoLAB account

Input the correct server details to find your account

Manually type or paste the new redemption codes and hit Redeem.

Keep in mind that you will need to have a HoYoLAB account linked to your in-game account for this method to work. Successfully claiming the codes will directly be sent rewards to the in-game mailbox.

In-game feature

Find this feature here in the settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Access your account in Genshin Impact. The in-game settings have a redeem feature to claim various codes and their exciting rewards. Follow these steps to use this method:

Go to Paimon's Menu

Click on Settings and look for the Account option

Select Redeem Now

A prompt box should appear where you can input your new 3.8 live stream codes and hit exchange to receive the rewards in the mailbox within a few minutes.

