Genshin Impact 3.8 rollercoaster gameplay and theme park leaks

Genshin Impact 3.8 is a few days away, and HoYoverse has provided its unique take on the upcoming carnival-themed open world. After releasing temporary locations with the same islands, the company seems to be trying something new before the release of Fontaine. The location will be called "Veluriyam Mirage" or "Bottleland," as players can expect to get busy exploring in the upcoming 40 days.

One particular element that got the community's attention is the upcoming roller coaster. Based on the official Special Program, v3.8 will have a flagship event tied to the roller coaster called "choo choo cart." However, recent leaks showcase the scale of the coaster tracks, letting players access one part of the map to another.

Additional information on the upcoming location also seems to have leaked.

Disclaimer: Some information in this article is based on leaks subject to change with the release.

Genshin Impact 3.8 upcoming location, official details, and leaks

The scale of the coaster tracks (Image via HoYoverse)

Like previous years, HoYoverse will be temporarily adding a vast new location in the game. Before the nation of Fontaine appears, the brand-new "Bottleland" will be accessible to everyone, like any explorable region in the game. However, it will be part of a huge flagship event with grand rewards.

As mentioned, the "Bottleland" area will be themed based on carnival and fairy tales, as players can expect a huge roller coaster and several other additions to the map. Players can refer to multiple leaks regarding the new region, as a few of the images should provide an idea of what to expect.

Traveler floating within the new Genshin Impact temporary location (Image via HoYoverse)

Multiple other sources also included the names of some significant areas that players can visit. Some of them are:

Pavilion of Hermits

Silver Batter Courtyard

Overgrown Valley

Thinker's Theatre.

The original leak of these names has faced DMCA claims ever since, hinting that the information might have been concrete.

Another leak includes the overall outlay of the map from a satellite view. The post below provides images of the majority of the upcoming locations in Bottleland.

The following Reddit post shows high-resolution images of the locations, which will be accessible via foot or the roller coaster.

The final pieces of Genshin Impact leaks showcase the roller coaster gameplay as a part of an upcoming game mode/event. Aside from that, the mode of transportation will be available for traversing from one corner of the map to another.

The following post provides a 20-second video of the "choo choo cart" gameplay.

Genshin Impact 3.8 will release on July 5, 2023, following the scheduled five-hour maintenance.

Poll : 0 votes