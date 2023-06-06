Genshin Impact to replace Golden Apple Archipelago with Veluriyam Mirage map: Roller coaster and gameplay leaks

Genshin Impact's old temporary map (Golden Apple Archipelago) will be replaced by a new one called Veluriyam Mirage. Some older leaks called this area "Penumbra." Either way, Travelers should expect a location based on a giant theme park as the new temporary region in Version 3.8. Several leaks about Veluriyam Mirage have already come out for gamers to see.

Images and gameplay videos are available here. It's wise to see what's currently planned about the upcoming update before anything gets potentially copyright struck. This article will start with the latest area map before diving into some new gameplay features.

Genshin Impact Veluriyam Mirage map leaks

Note: Click on the "View" button below "This post may contain spoilers" to see the map.

The above leak was the most recent close-up of Veluriyam Mirage's map. One thing that might stand out to players in this image is these long, curvy lines scattered about in different colors. Based on what's currently known about this area, there will be several roller coasters that players can ride to get around.

The following tweet shows some English names and the Teleport Waypoints not visible in the previous leak.

The roller coasters aren't as prevalent in these old map leaks. Nonetheless, there are several areas players can visit, such as:

Pavilion of Hermits

Silver Botter Courtyard

Overgrown Valley

Thinker's Theater

All these names are subject to change. Past updates have regularly changed localizations prior to launch. Still, there are nine Teleport Waypoints for players to use in Genshin Impact 3.8's new area.

Roller coasters and other cool features

Some of the roller coasters can be seen in the above tweet. The actual compartment players can board used a placeholder model when these video leaks came out, so there isn't much to discuss. At the very least, the aforementioned map leak indicates where players can find these roller coasters.

timing @timing1337 i love this IT SPINS i love this IT SPINS https://t.co/ECIgoEJx1S

Some other Genshin Impact 3.8 video leaks show more of the theme park environment associated with Veluriyam Mirage. Players can also enter the tent shown above to access the interior featured in the following tweet.

Note that the exact objects used in these videos are subject to change. At the very least, players can expect some circus-themed locations to be featured in Veluriyam Mirage. The following tweet shows what else players can expect from the upcoming update.

Overview of Genshin Impact 3.8

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.8:



1. Oceanid-themed event at Veluriyam Mirage temporary map, free Layla

2. Kaeya Hangout

3. Candace, Yanfei, Kazuha in TCG

4. Find critters via their PoV

5. Perilous Prospect battle event

6. Adventurer's Trials v2

7. 4* skins for Klee & Kaeya

8. Necalevia A quick overview of 3.8: 1. Oceanid-themed event at Veluriyam Mirage temporary map, free Layla2. Kaeya Hangout3. Candace, Yanfei, Kazuha in TCG4. Find critters via their PoV5. Perilous Prospect battle event6. Adventurer's Trials v27. 4* skins for Klee & Kaeya8. Necalevia

Veluriyam Mirage's primary purpose is to be where the main Genshin Impact 3.8 event takes place. Oceanids will have a large presence there, as one of the important NPCs, Idyia, is one. Apart from the main event taking place there, Travelers can also expect to get some content in the new update, such as:

Kaeya Hangout Event

Candace, Yanfei, and Kazuha TCG cards

4-star skins for Klee and Kaeya

The main event has four subevents:

Hitting Turbulence

Sojourns of the Barking Box

Dance of Flashing Thought

Bing-Bang Finchball

A Crown of Insight and a free copy of Layla are slated to be present as potential rewards. Over 1,000 Primogems will also be on the line for Travelers to collect. Otherwise, that's all the important news tied to Veluriyam Mirage.

Poll : 0 votes