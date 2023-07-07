How to get 150 Joyeux Vouchers in Genshin Impact to unlock new Kaeya skin

Travelers playing through Genshin Impact 3.8 can get the new Kaeya skin for free if they obtain 150 Joyeux Vouchers. This currency is only obtainable on Veluriyam Mirage. It is worth noting that there are more than just 150 Joyeux Vouchers in this temporary region, so obtaining just 150 should be feasible for most players. This costume is only free in Version 3.8, as any update thereafter will require players to spend 1,680 Genesis Crystals on it.

There are several ways to get Joyeux Vouchers in Genshin Impact 3.8. Various boxes, chests, and Time Trial Challenges contain them. This article will include various maps for the reader's convenience. Remember, you only need 150 of this currency to get Kaeya's new skin for free.

Genshin Impact guide: How to get 150 Joyeux Vouchers for Kaeya's new skin

There are 20 Voucher Boxes (Image via HoYoverse)

The above image comes from the official Genshin Impact Interactive Map. It shows 20 Joyeux Voucher Boxes, which are objects that look like floating bags. Their vibrant color scheme makes them hard to miss. Simply touch one to collect four Joyeux Vouchers instantly.

That means using the above map can net you 80, which is more than half of the requirement for Kaeya's skin. Note that some icons shown here have a little icon on their bottom right, indicating they're underground.

Some players may prefer to see other maps involving this precious currency.

Time Trial Challenges locations

All Time Trials are shown here (Image via HoYoverse)

There are 22 Time Trial Challenges that will give players one voucher each. If Genshin Impact players do all 22 here and have collected the boxes from the previous section, they would have a total of 102 by this point.

All chest locations

Here are where all chests are located (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is the current chest composition for this Genshin Impact 3.8 event based on the above map:

18 Common Chest

12 Exquisite Chest

Two Luxurious Chest

Each chest gives players one voucher. That means the new total by this point would be 134. You just need 16 more, which can be collected in the following section.

Hydro Eidolon locations

Not all of them give you a hidden chest (Image via HoYoverse)

The remaining Joyeux Vouchers can be collected from Hydro Eidolons, which are shown in the above map. Not all of them will award you with a hidden chest, so make sure to visit all locations to finally reach the 150 threshold.

Now that you can claim Kaeya's skin, you should do the following:

Open up the Events tab. Go to Secret Summer Paradise. Go to Collection on Cloud Nine. Click on the Collection Progress button below Kaeya.

The Collection Progress tab shows how close you are to claiming this free skin. More vouchers are expected to be collectible as more parts of this event are released since the rewards section scales up to 270 vouchers.

At the very least, the above maps should help Travelers seeking to get Kaeya's new skin near the beginning of Genshin Impact 3.8 (or those missing some vouchers later in this update).

Poll : 0 votes