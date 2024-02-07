Genshin Impact Adeptus' Repose Luxurious Chest unlock guide

Adeptus' Repose is one of the major World Quest locations in Genshin Impact. While exploring the sub-area, you will find that one part of the cave is sealed by a green barrier. Inside is a room where you can collect one Luxurious Chest and one Common Chest. To remove the barrier, you must first obtain the Ancient Tree Branch during Silently the Butterfly Crosses the Valley World Quest and offer it to the medicine jar in the Adeptus' Repose.

This article will guide you on obtaining the Luxurious Chest in Adeptus' Repose, along with a few other minor rewards in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to Unlock the Luxurious Chest in Adeptus' Repose

Silently the Butterfly Crosses the Valley quest location (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, you must do Silently the Butterfly Crosses the Valley World Quest to remove the barrier in the Adeptus' Repose. To trigger the quest, you need to teleport to the waypoint in Yaodie Valley and head south to find a cave entrance. Enter the cavern and keep moving ahead until you find a Sacred Simulacrum, which will automatically trigger a cutscene.

Butterfly locations (Image via HoYoverse)

The stone statue will try to scare you, but after failing in its attempts, it will ask for your help to chase the butterflies into the medicine jar. There are five butterflies, and you can find their locations on the Genshin Impact map above.

Collect the chest and interact with the butterflies. (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have chased all the butterflies to the medicine jar, return to the Sacred Simulacrum and interact with it. After a brief cutscene, follow the quest navigation and collect the Ancient Tree Branch. This will spawn a Luxurious Chest worth 10 Primogems in Genshin Impact. Collect it and interact with the flock of butterflies behind the chest. This will teleport you to the Adeptus' Repose.

Once you've reached the quest location, climb the medicine jar before you. It is easy to identify since you will find a few butterflies flying around its mouth. In any case, offer the Ancient Tree Branch to the jar. This will trigger another cutscene and remove the green barrier from the secret room.

Luxurious Chest in Adeptus' Repose. (Image via HoYoverse)

Finally, enter the room to collect the Luxurious Chest, worth 20 Primogems. You can also find a Common Chest hidden behind the shelf near the stone stand.

Additionally, you can interact with the Ancient Texts on the shelves to conclude the World Quest in Genshin Impact. This will reward you with 40 Primogems and a hidden achievement titled When Comes Spring or Autumn?, worth five Primogems.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.