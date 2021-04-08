How to solve the Genshin Impact Luhua Pool Puzzle

The Luhua Pool puzzle is one of the existing puzzles in Genshin Impact. The game's vast map offers a variety of content to explore as players travel through Teyvat.

Sometimes puzzles are easy to solve, and sometimes they can be tough. Luckily, players will be rewarded with treasures after finishing the Luhua Pool puzzle, making it worth the effort.

When players travel in Liyue while traveling south to Liyue Harbor, they will come across a large lake called Luhua Pool. In the middle of the lake is a circular stone isle.

Notice the six Pyro Monuments surrounding the perimeter. At the same time, the center of the circle is a seal with a domain underneath. This is commonly known as the "Luhua Pool puzzle."

This article will dive into how to solve this fascinating puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to solve the Luhua Pool puzzle

The Pyro Monuments that needs to be activated and the full pillar behind them

To solve the Luhua Pool Puzzle, players must activate the three Pyro Monuments with a full pillar behind them.

First, activate the mechanism. Afterwards, activate the correct Pyro Monument to unlock the seal. Amber can be used to finish this job with ease. Once the mechanism is activated, players will be given a clue:

"Let anyone who follows in the footsteps of the immortals kowtow before the treasure's gate."

The word "Immortal" most likely refers to the full pillar. Note that three Pyro monuments have broken pillars, while the other three have full pillars. Following the three full pillars will finish the Luhua Pool puzzle.

Be careful when lighting the monuments because any wrong move will cause the other monuments to be deactivated.

Genshin Impact: Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula puzzle

Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula puzzle (Image via MonkeyKingHero, YouTube)

Once the seal is broken, glide down to the domain. This will offer an achievement called "Hidden Palace of Guizang Formula," which is also the domain name. This achievement will reward players with five Primogems.

There's no denying the fun and captiveness of the Genshin Impact map. The beautiful open world accompanied by lovable characters is sure to make the journey memorable.