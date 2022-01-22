Shuumatsu Gaiden Genshin Impact achievement guide: How to activate secret quests

Genshin Impact players unlock the Shuumatsu Gaiden achievement by completing Gendou Ringo's Strange Fortune Slips (a Hidden Exploration Objective).

It's not a quest per se, but many Travelers treat it as one, given its length. This Hidden Exploration Objective takes place on four separate real-life days, so Travelers can't get the achievement in a single sitting.

There is a method to get to the area where users receive the Shuumatsu Gaiden achievement without doing the Hidden Exploration Objective. However, the Hidden Exploration Objective is mandatory to get the hidden achievement, so they can't choose to skip it (although they can still get the nearby Luxurious Chest).

How to get Shuumatsu Gaiden achievement in Genshin Impact

The Traveler must have had their first interaction with Gendou Ringo beforehand (Image via miHoYo)

One of the prerequisites to doing the Hidden Exploration Objective is to interact with Gendou Ringo first. To do so, head to the southeast of the Grand Narukami Shrine. There will be an NPC named Gendou Ringo behind a counter, so talk to her and interact with the Fortune Slip Box.

Once that's done, proceed to the next section to begin the Hidden Exploration Objective to unlock the Shuumatsu Gaiden achievement.

Day 1

Genshin Impact gamers need to interact with some Tattered Notes here (Image via miHoYo)

This is what Travelers must do on Day 1:

Vanquish some Fatui foes on a ledge east of Araumi's southern Teleport Waypoint. There should be an Electrohammer Vanguard, Geochanter Bracer, and Pyroslinger Bracer. Interact with an item near the common chest. It should read as "Tattered Notes." Return to Gendou Ringo at the Grand Narukami Shrine. Draw a fortune slip. If the player has already done this action today, they must wait until the next reset. Talk to Gendou Ringo and select "(Hand over the fortune slip) in the middle of a hazy night."

Users will then have to go under Inazuma City into a cave area. To do so, teleport to the southern Teleport Waypoint there and head westward. Glide safely down into the area underneath the cliff, as shown below.

Fireblade Mourisu should be in this general area (Image via miHoYo)

Defeat Fireblade Mourisu. After doing so, Paimon will have some dialogue, and players must wait until the next daily reset to proceed. Three days remain until Genshin Impact gamers get the Shuumatsu Gaiden achievement.

Day 2

Return to Gendou Ringo once again (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players can begin Day 2 after waiting for a daily reset and completing the previous day's tasks. Return to Gendou Ringo's location at the Grand Narukami Shrine and draw another fortune slip.

Talk to her and select "(Hand over the fortune slip) in the middle of a hazy night." Afterward, a Strange Fortune Slip should appear in one's inventory. Read it.

Mousey Maki is located southwest of the central Kujou Encampment Teleport Waypoint (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact users must now head to the beach southwest of the Kujou Encampment. There will be a Kairagi: Dancing Thunder named Mousey Maki. Defeat him, briefly listen to Paimon talk, and wait until the next daily reset to proceed.

Two days remain until they get the Shuumatsu Gaiden achievement.

Day 3

This is where Day 3's enemies are (Image via miHoYo)

Once again, return to Gendou Ringo and draw another fortune slip. Talk to her and select "(Hand over the fortune slip) in the middle of a hazy night". Like before, read the Strange Fortune Slip in the inventory to proceed.

Now, change the in-game time to any time between 0:00 and 6:00. There will be one Nobushi: Kikouban and three Yoriki Samurai for gamers to defeat under Inazuma City.

Genshin Impact players must teleport to the southern Teleport Waypoint in Inazuma City. Go to the underground area and defeat the enemies there. As usual, users will hear Paimon talk, and they must wait until the next daily reset to proceed. There is only one day left before they can get the Shuumatsu Gaiden achievement.

Day 4

The player doesn't have to defeat enemies here (Image via miHoYo)

The fourth day is largely similar to the previous two days. Genshin Impact users draw a fortune slip, talk to Gendou Ringo, and select "(Hand over the fortune slip) in the middle of a hazy night." Then, they must read the Strange Fortune Slip in their inventory.

Genshin Impact gamers must then head to a location a small distance west of the southern Teleport Waypoint at Jakotsu Mine. Interact with the yellow glowing object and proceed to the next step.

Glide southwest of the Formation Estate Domain (in the western part of Jakostu Mine). Paimon should talk, so head down there and defeat Demonbane Kin (a Nobushi: Kikouban). They are close to getting the Shuumatsu Gaiden achievement if they made it this far.

The final part of this Genshin Impact achievement is near (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact players must then return to Gendou Ringo. She won't be there, but they can still obtain an item known as A Note Left By Someone. They can read it in the inventory and head southeast of the Court of Flowing Sand Domain (north of the Grand Narukami Shrine).

There will be a broken bridge, so cross it to see a cutscene, after which Genshin Impact users should finally receive the Shuumatsu Gaiden achievement.

