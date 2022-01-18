Genshin Impact guide for 'The End of Iwakura Clan' hidden quest: Get luxurious chest

New players have a lot of chasing to do if they want to catch up with veterans of Genshin Impact. Once stepping into Inazuma, gamers are recommended to start with 'The End of Iwakura Clan' hidden quest to get a Luxurious Chest.
During this quest, one needs to go to multiple locations and defeat the enemies. Once all sites are visited, they can return to a blade mound and return two blades to complete the task, obtain a secret achievement, and claim the Luxurious Chest.
The End of Iwakura Clan quest guide walkthrough in Genshin Impact
1) Byakko Plains
The first location you must go to is Byakko Plain in Narukami Island, Inazuma. You will see a Nobushi: Jintouban guarding a Precious Chest. Defeat the Nobushi to unlock the treasure, and you can head in the next direction. There will be no quest indication on the quest page, so you don't have to worry about it.
2) Tatarasuna
The second area you need to visit is south of Tatarasuna in Kannazuka. A sealed Precious Chest can be seen in the camp, guarded by a Kairagi: Fiery Might. There is only one Kairagi, so you don't need to worry about how to defeat two Kairagi at the same time to avoid one of them restoring half of their health.
3) Serpent's Head
The next spot you can go is in Serpent's Head, Yashiori Island. The enemy here is Nobushi: Hitsukeban, and he also guards a sealed Precious Chest. Defeat the opponent, unlock the treasure chest, and go to the next locations.
4) Fort Mumei
The fourth location is quite far from any teleport waypoint. You need to walk quite a bit to reach the area. In this location, the enemy is one Nobushi: Kikouban. Similar to previous encounters, he also guarded a sealed Precious Chest.
5) Araumi
The next location is Araumi on Narukami Island. The said area is very close to the teleport waypoint, so you can complete this one much faster than other places. There will be one Kairagi: Dancing Thunder, and he is guarding a locked Precious Chest.
6) Kujou Encampment
You need to talk to Iwakura Kouzou in Kujou Encampment for the sixth location. Once you finish talking, you must defeat him. There is no treasure chest here, but you will be compensated with Luxurious Chest in the following area.
7) Byakko Plains
This is the last location, and it is the same site as the first one - Byakko Plains in Narukami Island. You need to talk to Kairai before defeating them both. Once the opponents are down, you will receive two Oni's Blade.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Plant both blades upon the blade mound to spawn a Luxurious Chest. In addition, when defeating the two Kairagi, you will also receive a hidden achievement, 'Iwakura Out,' giving 5 Primogems from the Achievement page in Genshin Impact.