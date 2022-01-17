Nameless Treasure in Genshin Impact: Complete quest walkthrough

Three Nameless Treasures are spread in the Liyue region of Genshin Impact. Players have to find them by completing some puzzles and quests, and finally, exchange them to get lucrative rewards.

The Nameless Treasures are basically Luxurious Chests that contain 40 Primogems. This implies that travelers can collect a total of 120 Primogems by finding all three treasures. An additional 40 Primogems will be granted for selling them later.

Here's a quick beginner's guide to finding all the Nameless Treasures in Genshin Impact.

Nameless Treasure locations in Genshin Impact

Nameless Treasure 1

To find this treasure, players must teleport to Lingju Pass and jump from the cliff in front of the waypoint. On the marked location, they'll find a diary.

Find the diary on this location in Lingju Pass (Image via Genshin Impact)

Interacting with the diary activates the 'And This Treasure Goes To..' quest in Genshin Impact in which the traveler and Paimon need to investigate the camp and find some Treasure Hoarders.

After defeating the enemies, players find Alrani who reveals that the treasure is buried underneath the giant golden tree in the middle of Lingju Pass. The treasure can now be collected simply by digging near the tree.

Nameless Treasure 2

Players do not need to activate any quests to get the second treasure. They have to visit the Dunyu Ruins, and the location has been marked in the image below.

Location of second Nameless Treasure in Dunyu Ruins (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers will find a locked Geo mechanism on the location. To break the seal, they are required to light up four fire mechanisms with a Pyro character like Amber.

These fire mechanisms are located:

Near the Geo mechanism. Above the pillar near the Geo mechanism. Behind the Geo mechanism. Near a broken pillar in the water.

Lighting up the four torches unlocks the Geo mechanism and now players must activate it with a Geo attack. Doing so will decrease the water level at Dunyu Ruins.

Now, players will be able to spot a Luxurious Chest surrounded by a mysterious shield. This shield can be removed by bringing three seelies to their homes.

The first seelie is concealed behind a Ruin Guardian, the second is stuck behind a gate that opens after completing a combat challenge, and the third is near the aforementioned Geo mechanism.

Travelers can now avail the Nameless Treasure alongside Primogems, Hero's Wit, and other rewards.

Nameless Treasure 3

The final treasure is located in the Qingxu Pool that has been marked in the image below:

Location of third Nameless treasure in Qingxu Pool(Image via Genshin Impact)

The aim is to find five seals in the area and activate them with Geo attacks. By finding all five seals, a Luxurious Chest spawns on the first seal's location and it contains the third Nameless Treasure as well.

The location of these seals has been revealed in the video embedded below:

After getting all three Nameless Treasures, players can sell them to Linlang NPC in Liyue. They have to ensure that they visit her shop after 9:00 PM (in-game time). She gives 40 Primogems and 100,000 Mora in exchange for the treasures.

Finding the three Nameless Treasures can be tiring, but equally important for beginners. This is surprisingly a much easier puzzle/quest when compared to Inazuma and Enknomiya. Moreover, travelers get almost 200 Primogems in the process.

