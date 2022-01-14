How many Primogems are needed to get Zhongli in Genshin Impact?

Zhongli is all set to return to Genshin Impact in the second phase of the 2.4 update. The Geo Archon has been one of the most-used characters in the Spiral Abyss for months now, thanks to his almost indestructible shields.

While whales won't be too worried about unlocking Zhongli, F2P players must be saving their Primogems for weeks.

This article gives an estimate of Primogems that are necessary to get at least one copy of Zhongli in Genshin Impact.

How many Primogems do players require to unlock Zhongli in Genshin Impact?

If players did not wish on the limited-time character event wish banner after they received their latest five-star unit, the banner's pity will be set to 0. While soft pity begins at 75 wishes, hard pity (or the guaranteed five-star drop) is at 90 wishes.

A ten-pull can be facilitated with ten Intertwined Fates that cost 1600 Primogems. Hence, if players start with 0 wishes, they might have to spend 14,400 Primogems to get their guaranteed five-star drop at 90 wishes.

However, there's a 50-50 chance of this guaranteed five-star drop being Zhongli if players could get the featured five-star character from the character event wish banner previously.

This implies that if players lose a 50-50 once, and start wishing for Zhongli again, they might have to spend another 14,400 Primogems to reach hard pity.

In the worst case, Genshin Impact users will have to spend 28,800 Primogems to get at least one Zhongli. However, these numbers can significantly change with luck. Players can get early 5-stars, win 50-50s, and even get double 5-stars in a single 10-pull.

Should players try to get Zhongli in Genshin Impact version 2.4?

Even though Zhongli is one of the strongest shield units who can be placed in almost any team, it seems like miHoYo will change the meta. Leaks around version 2.5 have suggested that shield characters will be useless against a new enemy type called Shadowy Husks.

Many players have reconsidered their decision to unlock Zhongli following the aforementioned leaks and the introduction of the Corrosion effect. However, it is evident that the Geo Archon can still be beneficial in clearing a majority of content that includes the Spiral Abyss.

uoʞıɐd @itspaikon god i cant wait for the zhongli rerun surely mihoyo wont make a new enemy that completely counters him and make me waste my primos god i cant wait for the zhongli rerun surely mihoyo wont make a new enemy that completely counters him and make me waste my primos

All in all, players should always unlock characters who have fascinating playstyles and can help in enhancing the overall output of the entire team. Both Ganyu and Zhongli will be available in version 2.4 soon, and their banners will undoubtedly be massive hits.

Edited by Saman