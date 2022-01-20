6 materials to farm for Ganyu rerun before next Genshin Impact 2.4 banners

Ganyu is one of the best DPS units in Genshin Impact, and the community has been waiting for over a year for her rerun banner.

With the confirmation that the Ganyu banner is coming on January 5, players who wish for Ganyu should start farming for her ascension materials. These are the six materials fans should collect to upgrade Ganyu's level and talent level.

Genshin Impact 2.4: Six materials to farm before Ganyu rerun

The default level of Ganyu is ascension 0 level 1 in Genshin Impact. In addition, all her talent levels also start from level 1. Players need the following materials to upgrade Ganyu's ascension phase.

Ascension Phase Materials 1 Shivada Jade Silver x1Qingxin x3Whopperflower Nectar x3 2 Shivada Jade Fragment x3Hoarfrost Core x2Qingxin x10Whopperflower Nectar x15 3 Shivada Jade Fragment x6Hoarfrost Core x4Qingxin x20 Whopperflower Nectar x12 4 Shivada Jade Chunk x3Hoarfrost Core x8Qingxin x30Whopperflower Nectar x18 5 Shivada Jade Chunk x6Hoarfrost Core x12Qingxin x45Energy Nectar x12 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone x6Hoarfrost Core x20Qingxin x60Energy Nectar x24

Note that the table above is only for Ganyu's ascension materials. For her talent materials, Ganyu will need a different amount of items such as the following:

Talent Level Materials 2 Whopperflower Nectar x18Teachings of Diligence x9 3 Shimmering Nectar x9Guide to Diligence x6 4 Shimmering Nectar x12Guide to Diligence x12 5 Shimmering Nectar x18Guide to Diligence x18 6 Shimmering Nectar x27Guide to Diligence x27 7 Energy Nectar x12Philosophies of Diligence x12Shadow of the Warrior x3 8 Energy Nectar x18Philosophies of Diligence x18Shadow of the Warrior x3 9 Energy Nectar x27Philosophies of Diligence x36Shadow of the Warrior x6 10 Energy Nectar x36Philosophies of Diligence x48Shadow of the Warrior x6Crown of Insight x3

Crown of Insight can only be obtained through limited-time events and Sacred Sakura's Favor in Inazuma, therefore farming is impossible. However, players can still farm six materials in preparation for Ganyu's arrival.

1) Whopperflower/Shimmering/Energy Nectar

Defeat Whopperflowers to obtain Whopperflower drops (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers need to defeat Whopperflowers around Teyvat to gain the Whopperflower drops such as Whopperflower, Shimmering, and Energy Nectar. These enemies have three different elements: Cryo, Electro, and Pryo. Their attack patterns will change according to their respective elements.

Since Whopperflower spawns all around Teyvat, new players who still do not unlock some areas of Liyue and Inazuma can rest assured as these enemies can also be spotted in Mondstadt.

Gamers need a total of 36 Whopperflower Nectar, 96 Shimmering Nectar, and 129 Energy Nectar to upgrade Ganyu's level and talents fully.

2) Shivada Jade Sliver/Fragment/Chunk/Gemstone

One can craft Shivada Jade materials from the crafting bench(Image via Genshin Impact)

Shivada Jade material is a character ascension material for Cryo characters. There are three methods players can do to obtain this item: defeating normal bosses such as Cryo Regisvine or weekly bosses like Fatui Harbinger Childe. The last one is by crafting the Shivada Jade from the crafting bench.

Since the Shivada Jade material is only for Ganyu's ascension level, players only need a few of them. More precisely, they need 1 Shivada Jade Sliver, 9 Shivada Jade Fragment, 9 Shivada Jade Chunk, and 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone.

3) Qingxin

Qingxin is a Liyue local specialty (Image via Genshin Impact)

Qingxin is a Liyue local specialty found in the wild, mainly on the mountaintops and peaks throughout Liyue. Many of these flowers can be found in Minlin and Wuwang Hill.

Players need a total of 168 Qingxin to ascend Ganyu to the maximum ascension phase fully.

4) Hoarfrost Core

Hoarfrost Core can be obtained by defeating Cryo Regisvine (Image via Genshin Impact)

In Genshin Impact, Hoarfrost Cores are required for ascending Ganyu and several other Cryo characters. Players must beat the Cryo Regisvine boss and use 40 Original Resin to claim the rewards to obtain this item.

Players need a maximum of 46 Hoarfrost Cores to upgrade Ganyu to the highest ascension level. In addition to the Hoarfrost Core, players may also obtain any Shivada Jade material when claiming the Leyline rewards.

5) Teachings/Guide/Philosophies of Diligence

Taishan Mansion in Jueyun Karst, Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Ganyu, like every other Genshin Impact character, requires a specific book or scroll to increase her talent level. Diligence books are required for Ganyu in particular.

Players can farm 9 Teachings of Diligence, 63 Guides to Diligence, and 114 Philosophies of Diligence from the Taishan Mansion domain located in Jueyun Karst, Liyue. However, remember that the Diligence books are only available on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Diligence books are only available on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday (Image via Genshin Impact)

6) Shadow of the Warrior

Defeat Childe, the weekly boss in Liyue (Image via miHoYo)

Gamers will require 18 Shadow of the Warrior to level up Ganyu's talents to level 7 or above. This item is a talent level-up materials drop from the Childe weekly boss, found in the domain Enter the Golden House.

The rewards are only available once a week from Childe, and they may or may not include Shadow of the Warrior. If necessary, players can use Dream Solvents to convert Childe's other unique drops into Shadow of the Warrior from the crafting bench.

Use Dream Solvent to craft Shadow of the Warrior (Image via miHoYo)

Ganyu can be utilized as a DPS or support character in the Melt or Freeze team. Thus, players are highly recommended to wish for her rerun banner, which is worth their Primogems.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar