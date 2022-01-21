Cloud Gaming support for Genshin Impact could be coming to iOS devices soon, suggests leak

A new leak seems to indicate that iOS Genshin Impact players will soon have Cloud Gaming support.

There are other aspects to this leak, but the iOS Cloud Gaming news is a major topic that hasn't been brought up in a long time.

Note: This leak hasn't been confirmed by any credible leaker. That said, it also hasn't been proven to be false yet. This recent leak merely suggests that Cloud Gaming should be coming soon to Genshin Impact on iOS.

A new leak suggests that Genshin Impact could have iOS Cloud Gaming support soon

It's under the "genshin-sussy-leaks" section (Image via Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord)

The leak comes from Uncle CryW01F, and it states that Cloud Gaming for iOS Travelers "will be live soon."

Earlier last year, miHoYo announced a Chinese beta test for cloud streaming on Android. Likewise, Genshin Impact became available on Boosteroid, which allowed PC gamers to play the game without having to download it (this method would require a subscription, however).

Naturally, the idea of playing the game without downloading anything is pretty significant, being especially excellent for gamers who struggle with storage.

Official news from miHoYo on this topic (Image via miHoYo)

The Reddit post above will take players to miHoYo's official website that discusses matters pertaining to the public beta of Cloud Gaming on iOS. This news story came out on January 10, 2022, whereas the recent leak was from January 18, 2022.

It's worth noting that the news story (when translated) mentions how it's a public beta, but with no news on when the public beta will end. Travelers can access Genshin Impact's beta Cloud Gaming app by clicking here.

The Chinese app for the Public Beta (Image via miHoYo)

This public beta is only available in Chinese, so any iOS fans hoping to play the game with Cloud Gaming features might be disappointed to hear that. Still, the leak stated that it would be "live soon."

Here's a translation from the official app regarding what Cloud Gaming can offer to players:

"Real-time cloud technology allows you to enjoy a high-definition, high-frame-rate gaming experience without downloading the full 'Genshin Impact' package."

There is currently no news or leaks suggesting when Travelers outside of China can expect to utilize Cloud Gaming to play the game on iOS devices.

