miHoYo tests new cloud gaming platform in China, showcasing Genshin Impact on Android

Genshin Impact mobile players may be able to access the game in a new way. Mihoyo is testing cloud gaming services in China, allowing for the streaming of the game to Android phones. Through cloud streaming, players will be able to play the game without downloading it, allowing for higher quality graphics and performance. Here's everything that's known about Mihoyo's new streaming service.

Genshin Impact cloud streaming on Android:

miHoYo has announced a Chinese beta test for their new cloud gaming platform showcasing Genshin Impact on Android, streamed at full quality without needing to download the client. No indication if this will ever see its way outside of China. pic.twitter.com/O3FXPPSeJZ — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 13, 2021

Cloud streaming is one of the future evolutions of gaming, as it allows players to wirelessly connect to their favorite games without having to download it. Cloud streaming connects players to a server that hosts the game and then streams the gameplay to their devices, letting players have the best quality graphics and performance without needing better hardware.

It has been revealed by user AeEntropy on Twitter that Mihoyo is testing out their own cloud streaming platform for players to access in China, allowing them to play Genshin Impact on their Android devices through the cloud.

What this means for Genshin Impact's future:

Seems exceptionally niche but one has to imagine it's a building block for something more interesting than saving a few gigs of storage on your phone if you happen to have amazing internet. FAQ (in Chinese) at https://t.co/X60GiALbJN — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 13, 2021

Some players have speculated that this will be Mihoyo's workaround to allowing players to play in new regions on mobile devices without needing ridiculous file space on their phones. As Genshin Impact continues to update, the space required will reach a point where mobile players may need to drop the game, and this cloud streaming service may be Mihoyo's answer to that problem.

If players are able to access the game through streaming regardless of their hardware, Mihoyo will be able to reach a far wider audience of mobile gamers. It is currently unknown if these services will reach other countries, but if this is truly the future of Genshin Impact, it is likely that this service will be extended worldwide. It would definitely be a huge step for both Mihoyo and cloud gaming as a service.

Cloud gaming may seem like the future, but with the popularity and success of Genshin Impact, Mihoyo may be one of the first companies to really take advantage of it. Players will just have to wait and see what this means for the future of the game.

