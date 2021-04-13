Genshin Impact 1.5 Update Patch Notes: Account security, aiming mechanism for mobiles, and more revealed

Genshin Impact developer Q&A's always bring new information about what Mihoyo is working on. The recent 1.5 update patch notes detail some long awaited updates for Genshin Impact later this month. Players will be excited by these changes, so here is the full rundown.

Genshin Impact 1.5 Update Patch Notes explained:

New Developer Q/A (full thing in English soon I expect) at https://t.co/IM4z8tlqAE

Biggest news in my book, 2FA is under development and will release pending further security testing. #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/3fMVpH1XJR — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 13, 2021

This explanation comes courtesy of @AeEntropy on Twitter, and they translate some of the coming changes to Genshin Impact in 1.5. Some of these updates are long awaited features like the possible introduction of 2FA, while others are simple quality of life changes, like the ability to save mail. Regardless of the size of the change, players are sure to enjoy these new updates:

Weekly bosses will have their resin costs adjusted Aiming on mobile will be adjusted to be smoother and more customizable Crafting will be more streamlined, with item counts displayed Mail will become easier to save, and the ability to lock mail will be added Players will be able to listen to character's battle voicelines There will be a confirmation before players remove a friend from their friend's list A fix to the Statue of the Seven health regeneration bug (Statues were depleting too fast) Updates to the security system of Genshin Impact, possibly even 2FA

The biggest changes coming to Genshin Impact 1.5 so far

To specify the response is that measures to further protect account security are under development. After development is completed they will be tested in certain servers to ensure there are no problems and then will be promoted worldwide. Rest of the QA isn't super exciting. — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 13, 2021

The biggest change that has been announced with these development notes is an update on the progress of account security in Genshin Impact. Players have been asking for more secure systems since the release, as having their accounts hacked is a major fear. With this Q&A, Mihoyo has addressed these concerns and according to translations on Twitter, they are adding more account security protection. While they may not have mentioned two factor authentication directly, players are hoping that this strong method of protection will be used by the developers in the future.

Other important changes coming to Genshin Impact:

Rest:

- Weekly boss resin cost adjustments in 1.5

- Improved aiming with bows on mobile

- Show many of an item you own already when crafting

- Star and save mail

- Confirmation on friend delete

- Character combat sfx to be added for replay

- Bug fix for Statue of 7 replenishing — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) April 13, 2021

Some of the other noteworthy changes coming are the announced adjustments to weekly boss resin costs, though these haven't been detailed in specifics yet. This is sure to be a welcome change as players will have to use less of this rare resource every week.

Mobile players will definitely be happy to hear adjustable controls, as both button placement and screen size will now be customizable. Players who enjoy hearing voicelines on command will definitely look forward to the ability to listen to the previously unavailable battle voicelines.

All in all, these changes are welcome additions to Genshin Impact, and while they aren't the most groundbreaking changes, Mihoyo is definitely adding to the game little by little.

