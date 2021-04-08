How to protect a Genshin Impact account from getting hacked

Genshin Impact has been flooded with complaints regarding its security. In March 2021, a video of a Russian player went viral on YouTube. In the video, the player enters various accounts and destroys any 5-star weapons in the account. The video was taken down from YouTube a few days later.

The non-existence of two-factor authentication, or more commonly known as 2FA, has been an issue since the start of the game. It's unclear why miHoYo has not implemented the feature yet, but it's starting to cause outrage in the player base.

The following are some things players can do to help secure their Genshin Impact account if worried about the account's safety

Do not buy Primogems from a third-party seller

Codashop is the only official third-party seller so far

There are a lot of shady websites that claim to sell cheap Primogems. A lot of players give in to the temptation and decide to buy Primogems from these third-party sellers. For the transaction to occur, players will have to share their account information with the seller. This could lead to a hacking issue in the future.

Moreover, many third-party sellers issue refunds for transactions, causing players to end up with negative Primogems. If players cannot bring their Primogems to a positive number, they could get banned and lose their Genshin Impact accounts forever.

Do not fall for Primogems scam

Primogems is the main currency for wishing in Genshin Impact

Many shady sites claim that they can "generate" free Primogems. These are definitely red flags. While Intel or Alienware organize some legitimate giveaways, players should be cautious when attempting to get these Primogems.

First, check the website's URL. A lot of shady sites use irrelevant URLs, and their meta description is often irrelevant as well.

Secondly, if the site requires players to log in to their Genshin Impact account, it's definitely a fraud.

Sites that hold legitimate giveaways like Intel and Alienware do not (and possibly will never) ask for sensitive account information.

Do not use the same password on multiple websites

Account hackers commonly do " Feeding" 5-star weapons

Most people tend to memorize one good password and use it on most (if not every) websites they sign up for. This is very risky because if a password breach happens, hackers can use the password for other websites.

To handle this problem, players can try using password-saving services or have a strong password specially made only for their Genshin Impact account.

Constantly change passwords and use a strong one

Sticky Honey Roast is a Mondstadt delicacy

Even if players are sure, their password is safe, changing the password now and then is a healthy practice. This will further help to protect the account from breach. Periods of changing passwords could vary. It could be every few months or every few weeks.

Other than that, players should also use a strong password. "Strong" can either be a mix of lower and upper case, numbers, and symbols or make a ridiculously long password.

For example, according to www.my1login.com, ilovestickyhoneyroastmeal will take 250 years to crack, while the upper case variation iLoveStickyHoneyRoastMeal will take 58 centuries. Unless the hacker is Paimon, it surely won't get brute-forced.

Do not buy Genshin Impact accounts online

Buying an account is risky even if it has tempting 5-star characters

Account buying is a concept in Gacha games, especially on Genshin Impact. Players can find a cheap deal on a good account that has characters they really want.

While this may seem like an easy way to cheat the Gacha god, it is not safe at all. The account sold could have been hacked, or it could have been linked to the seller's account.

Either way, the purchased product can be retrieved by the original owner. Not only that, but it is also against Genshin Impact's TOS, so it's definitely not recommended.

Take proof of owning the account

Inventory screenshot can be proof of account ownership

Players should periodically take screenshots of their accounts in case of unfortunate events. If an account gets hacked, Customer Service will ask the player for their account information. This could be their inventory, character list, wish history, or Genshin Impact's purchase history.

During the account retrieval process, players should also be careful with incoming emails. They should ensure that the email they received is sent from an official address.

Enable 2FA on email

Linking every account can further strengthen account security

If the password of the player's email got breached, 2FA would help protect it. Email is the main source for online accounts, so ensuring their email has maximum security should be the player's top priority.

Don't download anything weird

Players should steer clear from sites like this one

Random downloads from shady sites can lead to viruses entering the player's devices. Be mindful of what is allowed to enter the device to prevent unwanted outcomes.

Until Genshin Impact has 2FA implemented, the best way to protect a player's account is by taking adequate security measures independently.

