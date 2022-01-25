Genshin Impact banner schedule: Ganyu banner release time and weapons banner revealed

The best damage dealer in Genshin Impact, Ganyu, is finally coming back in the second phase of the 2.4 update. Fans worldwide have been eagerly waiting for the five-star Cryo bow unit due to her damage output that easily outshines other DPS characters.

Ganyu's rerun banner will be accompanied by Zhongli's rerun banner. Both banners will share the same featured four-star characters and pity.

Here's everything to know about Ganyu's banner and the Epitome Invocation banner that will be released soon.

Ganyu's banner release date and time in Genshin Impact version 2.4

Ganyu's banner will be released today, on January 25, 2022. However, the release time is different for each zone. Apparently, the developers wish to release characters when the targetted player base is most active.

The release times for prominent server regions are:

Asia - 6:00 PM UTC+8

While players on Asian servers will be the first to get their hands on the banner, those in North America will have to wait for the longest.

The four-star characters featured in Ganyu's banner will be:

Xingqiu

Beidou

Yanfei

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Adrift in the Harbor" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Plenilune Gaze" Ganyu (Cryo)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat! Event Wish "Adrift in the Harbor" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Plenilune Gaze" Ganyu (Cryo)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in the event wish to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/dLlEgNJjZq

While Yanfei and Beidou are underrated damage dealers, Xingiqu is easily one of the best support characters.

Weapon banner for the second phase of Genshin Impact version 2.4 revealed

The weapon banners in Genshin Impact have been highly rewarding lately. With the introduction of character event wish-2 banners, the developers have started adding two signature weapons for five-star units in the weapon banner.

The upcoming Epitome Invocation banner will feature the signature weapons for Zhongli and Ganyu:

Vortex Vanquisher (five-star Polearm for Zhongli)

(five-star Polearm for Zhongli) Amos' Bow (five-star bow for Ganyu)

Amos' Bow is a weapon that has been tailor-made for Ganyu. It focuses on increasing her Charged Attack damage, and she certainly becomes unstoppable with it. Regardless, Ganyu is a F2P friendly character, and many four-star bows that are easily accessible work great with her.

The featured four-star weapons in the banner will be:

Lithic Blade (4-star claymore)

(4-star claymore) Favonius Sword (4-star sword)

(4-star sword) Dragon's Bane (4-star polearm)

(4-star polearm) Favonius Codex (4-star catalyst)

(4-star catalyst) Sacrificial Bow (4-star bow)

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Vortex Vanquisher (Polearm) and Amos' Bow (Bow)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat! Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Vortex Vanquisher (Polearm) and Amos' Bow (Bow)!Travelers, stock up on weapons and characters in "Epitome Invocation" to make your party stronger in combat!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/C1WjeTE8vB

The four-star weapons in the upcoming Epitome Invocation banner are equally great for many of the support characters in Genshin Impact. From the looks of it, players who are willing to diversify their teams won't regret pulling on the upcoming character and weapon banners.

Edited by Shaheen Banu