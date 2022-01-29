Crown of Insight: What it is and how to get it in Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2022?

Maxing out any Talent requires Genshin Impact players to use one Crown of Insight (among other materials), but it's a rare item to get.

The main way to acquire a Crown of Insight is through an event, usually at the cost of some event currency. In the case of Fleeting Colors in Flight (also known as Lantern Rite 2022), purchasing a Crown of Insight costs 500 Conquest Talismans.

Aside from limited-time events, Travelers can also get them through Offerings:

They get one at Level 11 of the Frostbearing Tree's Gratitude

They get five through the Sacred Sakura's Favor (once at Levels 5, 15, 25, 35, and 45)

Every character has three Talents to max out (from Level 9 to Level 10), meaning that Travelers have to collect three of them just for one character.

How to get Crown of Insight in Genshin Impact's Lantern Rite 2022 event

It costs 500 Conquest Talismans in the Event Shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

The above image displays the Event Shop and how the Crown of Insight costs 500 Conquest Talismans. To access the Event Shop, do the following:

Pause the game to bring up the Paimon Menu. Click on "Events". Head to the "Fleeting Colors in Flight" page if not there already. Click on "Event Shop". Click on "Afterglow Market Stage 3". Select the Crown of Insight and click on "Exchange" on the bottom right.

Keep in mind that this portion of the Event Shop will open on January 31, along with Oceanic Defender.

This part of the event comes out on January 31 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers can only get the Conquest Talismans by completing Oceanic Defender. It's essentially a boss fight against Beisht, who players previously fought during the fourth part of "The Crane Returns on the Wind".

Aside from defeating Beisht, there will be a few challenges for users to do for additional Conquest Talismans:

Complete the challenge once/three times/six times

Defeat Beisht before it can dive four times

Defeat Beisht without being hit by its torrent attack

Obtaining it outside of events

Sacred Sakura's Favor is the best way to get some material outside of the event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers have a few ways to get this Talent Level-Up Material outside of the Fleeting Colors in Flight event. Either they can wait until the next major event and participate in that, or they can do Offerings for two types of trees:

Frostbearing Tree

Sacred Sakura

Also Read Article Continues below

The first one will give Genshin Impact gamers one Crown of Insight at Level 11 (which would cost 100 Crimson Agates). Alternatively, they can get it from the Sacred Sakura at Levels 5, 15, 25, 35, and 45 (costing 1,125 Electro Sigils).

Edited by Ravi Iyer