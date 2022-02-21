Genshin Impact 2.5 banner schedule: Raiden Shogun rerun release date and leaked weapons so far

Raiden Shogun will return in Genshin Impact in the second half of the 2.5 update. She will be joined by Kokomi, a five-star Hydro Catalyst user who primarily works as a healer.

The hype for both Raiden Shogun and Kokomi is unreal. While the former is the Electro Archon, who becomes unstoppable when used with Yae Miko, the latter is a great healer that can help players in defeating anti-shield enemies and clearing end-game content.

Here's everything to know about the Raiden Shogun rerun banner in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact version 2.5: Raiden Shogun rerun release date revealed

Based on the fixed 21-day banner cycle and the 42-day update cycle, it is safe to assume that the Raiden Shogun banner will be live from March 8/9, 2022. The release date and time might vary depending on the region of the player.

The banners will then be available for 21 days as the 2.6 update is expected to arrive on March 30, 2022, with a lot of new content.

Raiden Shogun's rerun banner will be released alongside the rerun banner for Kokomi. Both the five-star characters will be featured in two separate banners, but they will share pity, soft pity, and four-star characters.

As of now, there is no information on the featured four-star characters in Raiden Shogun's and Kokomi's banners.

Naturally, both the rerun banners will be accompanied by a brand new Epitome Invocation banner that will feature the signature five-star weapons for Raiden Shogun and Kokomi.

Hence, players can look forward to the return of the Engulfing Lightning (Raiden's signature Polearm) and Everlasting Moonglow (Kokomi's signature Catalyst). Having said that, there's no information on the featured four-star weapons in the upcoming weapon banner.

Should Genshin Impact players spend their Primogems on Raiden Shogun or Kokomi?

Raiden Shogun is already one of the most used characters in the Spiral Abyss. Her off-field damage-dealing Elemental Skill and on-field explosive Burst DMG is extremely viable in teams that are based on Electro-Charged, Overloaded, and Superconduct reactions.

Raiden Shogun is the best character to use with Yae Miko, and players can deal a ton of Electro DMG with these units combined.

On the flip side, Kokomi could be an equally beneficial character because shield characters are gradually losing their relevance in Genshin Impact. With the introduction of the Corossion effect and anti-shield enemies like Shadowy Husks, players are compelled to use healers.

Kokomi might not be the best damage-dealing character in the game, but her heals are unmatched, and she can make the most out of the Heart of Depth artifact set.

Edited by Shaheen Banu