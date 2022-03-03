How to use Genshin Impact Wish Simulators to test unlimited pulls

Some Travelers prefer to use Wish Simulators for various reasons, but it's vital to find the right one that replicates Wishes in Genshin Impact.

This article will specifically refer to the Wish Simulator created by saihou from Google Play, which can be found in the hyperlink down below:

Genshin Impact players don't have to use this one, but it's the most popular option for Android users. Alternatives exist on other platforms like Apple's App Store and tend to work similarly to saihou's version.

Either way, it's essential to look at why Genshin Impact players like to use these apps and what they can offer to the reader.

Genshin Impact Wish Simulator guide

How saihou's version looks like without any summons (Image via saihou)

Here are the advantages of using a Wish Simulator:

Doesn't cost anything to use

Can give players a general idea of how much money they would have to spend to reach a specific number of pulls

Allows players to pull on previous banners for fun

One can test their luck as many times as they'd like

Here are the disadvantages of using a Wish Simulator:

Whatever the player gets won't appear in their in-game account

If the player is using an app, it will take up a small amount of space on their device

Can be pointless to players who don't care about testing their luck

The concept is relatively simple. The player can simulate any number of pulls. It doesn't matter whether it's 20 Wishes or 2,000 of them.

An example of 180 Wishes (Image via saihou)

These types of apps only give players an estimation of how much money they would've spent (assuming they would buy the Genesis Crystals directly). It wouldn't be relevant to F2P players, except that it can showcase how expensive some parts of Genshin Impact can be at times.

In this example, the player did 180 Wishes. They were lucky enough to get a C1 Yae Miko along with some other generous Constellations for the featured 4-star characters. If one wishes to clear all of these results, they should click on "Reset," which is to the left of "Settings."

Players can also try their luck with Weapon Banners (Image via saihou)

At the top of this Wish Simulator app are several banner names. In this case, "Weapon 25" stands for Yae Miko's weapon banner in Genshin Impact 2.5. Simply tapping on any of those names will take the player directly to it.

Note: The "Total Wishes" count is based solely on the banner the player is currently viewing. For instance, Yae Miko's banner will display a different number as would "Weapon 24."

Genshin Impact players can also add in a Custom Wish Amount (Image via saihou)

Tapping on "Settings" will bring up a similar screen to this one. It contains several self-explanatory features, but one of the more unique ones is the "Custom Wish Amount" option. It scales from 0 to 2,500, allowing Genshin Impact players to have more control over their pulls.

One final thing worth noting is that the player will have to update the app when a new banner is added to test their luck on any new banners.

Edited by Shaheen Banu

