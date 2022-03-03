Genshin Impact 2.5 next weapons banner release date and 4-stars revealed

With the return of Raiden Shogun and Sangonomiya Kokomi in the next Genshin Impact character banner, the weapon banner is also bound to change to suit the characters. A few hours ago, HoYoverse dropped an announcement regarding the new weapon banner for the second phase of Genshin Impact version 2.5.

Following the trend, the game continues to release 5-star weapons that are the most suitable for the 5-star character in the event banner. Two of the said weapons are Engulfing Lightning and Everlasting Moonglow, which are the best-in-slot for Raiden Shogun and Kokomi.

Genshin Impact version 2.5: Weapon banner release date and 4-star weapons revealed

During the event, the event-exclusive 5-star weapons Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst) will receive a huge drop-rate boost!



The new Genshin Impact weapon banner will be released concurrently with the next character banners on March 8 at 18:00 (UTC+8). As mentioned before, two of the 5-star weapons that will receive a huge drop rate boost are Engulfing Lightning (Polearm) and Everlasting Moonglow (Catalyst).

Meanwhile, the following are the 4-star weapons that also earn a huge drop rate boost in the new weapon banner:

Akuoumaru (Claymore) Mouun's Moon (Bow) Lion's Roar (Sword) Favonius Lance (Polearm) Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst)

During this banner, players can use the Epitomized Path to chart a course towards one of the promotional weapons, either Engulfing Lightning or Everlasting Moonglow. This feature allows them to get the said weapon with a maximum of 240 pulls.

It is also worth remembering that neither 5-star weapons will be available in the standard banner 'Wanderlust Invocation.' Thus, the only way to obtain these weapons is by pulling in the next weapon banner.

Best characters for each weapon in the next weapon banners

1) Engulfing Lightning

This 5-star polearm is the signature weapon for Raiden Shogun and is extremely useful for other support characters because of its Energy Recharge secondary stats and Attack buff. Besides the Electro Archon, this polearm is also suitable for the characters below:

Zhongli Xiangling Rosaria Shenhe Yun Jin

2) Everlasting Moonglow

Genshin Impact's Everlasting Moonglow is a signature weapon for Sangonomiya Kokomi. The catalyst has HP as its secondary stat and healing bonus for its passive skills. Other than Kokomi, Barbara is the only one suitable for this weapon.

3) Akuoumaru (Claymore)

This 4-star claymore is not a ground-breaking weapon, but it's not the worst either. With decent Attack secondary stats and increased Elemental Burst damage, it is suitable for DPS and support characters that focus on their Elemental Bursts such as Chongyun, Beidou, Diluc, and Eula.

4) Mouun's Moon (Bow)

Mouun's Moon is under the same series as Akuoumaru in Genshin Impact and possesses the same secondary stat and passive skill. This bow also favors support characters utilized as Burst support, such as Venti, Tartaglia, and Ganyu.

5) Lion's Roar (Sword)

Keqing is the only character recommended to equip this sword because of its passive skill. The increased damage against enemies affected by Pyro and Electro limits the characters that can effectively use this weapon.

6) Favonius Lance (Polearm)

Favonius Lance is an excellent 4-star weapon, suitable for every character within the Engulfing Lightning range. This is because both weapons increase the Energy Recharge of the wielder, and Favonius Lance's passive skill can generate Elemental Particles that any active character can absorb.

7) Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst)

The last weapon featured in the next weapon banner is the Sacrificial Fragment, a Catalyst meant for support characters in Genshin Impact. Some of the recommended characters for this weapon are Sucrose, Mona, and Kokomi.

Players need to think it through before wishing on any new banner. The next character to be released in Genshin Impact's future version may be Kamisato Ayato, a Hydro user.

