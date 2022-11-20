How to play Tartaglia aka Childe in Genshin Impact: Playstyle, talent priorities, and teams

Tartaglia is one of the most frequent characters to have a rerun banner in Genshin Impact, and he recently gained another one, marking it as his third rerun banner. But that does not mean everyone knows how his gameplay works.

Beginner players may need help understanding how the Fatui Harbinger works since his Elemental Skill and Burst completely change his gameplay and strategy. This article will guide players to Childe's playstyle and which talent to prioritize in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Tartaglia gameplay detail and talent prioritizations

Tartaglia, also known as Childe in Genshin Impact's Fatui Harbinger, has two distinct modes of attack using his Elemental Skill and is extremely important for beginners to understand.

Riptide status can be seen on the Ruin Guard (Image via HoYoverse)

But before that, Travelers also need to know about Riptide's status. They can inflict Riptide using Tartaglia's Aimed Shot, melee stance, and Elemental Burst (ranged stance only). If Tartaglia kills an enemy inflicted with Riptide status, it will deal AoE Hydro damage and apply the status on the enemies on impact. This passive skill makes Tartaglia so powerful, especially against a mob of enemies.

Tartaglia in his melee stance (Image via HoYoverse)

Using his Elemental Skill 'Foul Legacy: Raging Tide,' he will switch from bow to weaponry from pure Hydro, switching to his melee stance while dealing Hydro damage in the process. In this stance, his Normal Attack will change to 6 consecutive Hydro slashes while his Charged Attack will release a two-slash flurry.

Tartaglia's Elemental Skill Skill Attributes (Image via HoYoverse)

However, keep in mind that Tartaglia's Normal Attack and Elemental Skill have different skill attributes. Since he deals the most damage in the melee stance, Elemental Skill is the talent that should be prioritized the most, while Normal Attack is the least.

Once players decide to switch to another character, make sure to switch stances back by tapping on the Elemental Skill again, or his Elemental Skill cooldown will be much longer. The shortest CD is 6 seconds, while the highest is 45 seconds.

Elemental Burst in the ranged stance (Image via HoYoverse)

Tartaglia's Burst 'Havoc: Obliteration' in Genshin Impact also has two different attacks based on what stance he is on. In the ranged stance, he will fire a Hydro-imbued magic arrow in an AoE, dealing Hydro damage. While in the melee stance, he will perform a slashing Hydro attack within an AoE.

If Elemental Burst hits an enemy affected by Riptide, the effect will be consumed in a Hydro explosion, which deals even more AoE Hydro damage. Since Tartaglia's Burst only requires 60 Energy, some players utilize him as Burst support. But most in the community use him as the main DPS in the team. Players definitely need to focus on the Elemental Burst talent after the Elemental Skill.

Best Teams for Tartaglia in Genshin Impact 3.2

Vaporize Team with Tartaglia (Image via HoYoverse)

The Fatui Harbinger can be deployed to various teams, especially when he is the main DPS. Some of his most famous teams are as follows:

Vaporize Team (Tartaglia + Xiangling + Kazuha + Bennett) Electro-Charge Team (Tartaglia + Raiden Shogun + Yae Miko + Bennett) Freeze Team (Tartaglia + Kaeya + Kazuha + Diona) National Team (Tartaglia + Raiden Shogun + Xiangling + Bennett)

With the addition of the Dendro element in Genshin Impact, players can also try to deploy him in any related Dendro team, like Bloom and Burgeon. However, Tartaglia rarely matches the new element for veterans as he does his job better, even without the aid of Dendro.

Childe currently has a total of 4 banners in Genshin Impact, so half the community may already have this Fatui Harbinger. He is definitely a force to be reckoned with, especially in challenging battles such as the Spiral Abyss.

Poll : 0 votes