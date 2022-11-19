5 tips to clear Genshin Impact 3.2 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

HoYoverse reset Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss on November 16, 2022, and this has updated the enemy lineup for Floor 12. Subsequently, many gamers in the community have expressed their frustrations about the increased difficulty in clearing the last floor.

The Spiral Abyss is currently the only permanent endgame content in Genshin Impact and provides Primogems on a regular basis to those who can clear it. The new Spiral Abyss has made clearing its 12th Floor difficult for both new and old players. One common problem most gamers can run into is having limited characters in their accounts. Given below are the top five tips that will help players have an easier time finishing Floor 12.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Top 5 tips to complete Floor 12 in new Spiral Abyss

5) Learn about enemy lineups and spawn patterns

Genshin Impact provides players with little in the way of information about enemy lineups in each half of every chamber. Thankfully, the Reddit post embedded above covers various important details, including a list of enemy waves in each chamber, along with their spawn patterns. Having this additional data will help gamers formulate their teams and strategies accordingly.

Players having difficulty between Floor 9 and 11 in Genshin Impact can always form squads based on the Ley Line Disorders to get the upper hand during combat. However, the Ley Line Disorder is normal on Floor 12. Hence, it all comes down to one's character builds, rotations, and skills.

4) Don't use shields or avoid shielders in first half

Using a shield against them will backfire (Image via HoYoverse)

Floor 12-2-1 (First half of chamber 2) includes the black serpent group. The Shadowy Husks will present two waves that players will have to clear. On this floor, it is recommended not to use shield characters such as Diona, Thoma, Zhongli, and more. When these enemies attack characters protected by a shield, they apply different buffs to themselves and nearby monsters.

Although they sacrifice a portion of their health in the process, the buffs make it extremely difficult to defeat these foes. Hence, even if players have a shield character on the team, it would be wise not to just rely on healers for this particular chamber.

3) Electro units will help a lot

Hit the Electro Rifthounds and Whelps with Electro attacks to defeat them quickly (Image via HoYoverse)

Chamber 1 of Floor 12 is filled with multiple waves of Thundercraven Rifthounds and Whelps. Players can always rely on strong healing characters such as Bennett or Kokomi to keep regenerating HP. However, this half of the chamber can easily be cleared with the help of Electro units.

Players can use Raiden, Yae Miko, Fischl, and many other Electro characters when going up against the Rifthounds to quickly reduce their resistance, making them easier to kill. Additionally, Electro reaction teams such as Aggravate and Hyperbloom are very effective in this new Spiral Abyss.

2) Bow characters will save you from tons of trouble

Ranged units will make clearing the monsters easier (Image via HoYoverse)

The new Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact has two particular enemies that can fly and are nimble for melee units:

Aeonblight Drake

Thunder Manifestation

Both these bosses can be easily defeated with ranged units or bow characters. The latter can usually focus all their attacks on enemies with the help of auto-aim mechanics. This makes them very useful against single-target foes in Genshin Impact. For this Spiral Abyss, players can use entities such as Yoimiya, Tighnari, Ganyu, and many more.

1) Crowd Control characters are highly recommended

Use Anemo CC characters for grouping mobs and agile characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Many chambers on Floor 12 have multiple waves of enemies that may be prone to stagger. Hence, it is recommended to use crowd-control characters to group them. All the best entities in this category are Anemo characters. Additionally, crowd controllers can also take advantage of the Viridescent Venerer to shred elemental resistance. Here are the best Anemo crowd controllers:

Kazuha

Venti

Sucrose

These were the top five tips that Genshin Impact players should follow and use in the Spiral Abyss. With the right team compositions, it is just a matter of time before players clear Floor 12 with nine stars.

