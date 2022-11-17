5 best teams for Genshin Impact 3.2 Spiral Abyss (November 2022)

Genshin Impact started a new phase of Spiral Abyss on November 16, 2022, and it changed the enemy lineup for Floor 11 and Floor 12.

The developers have really tried to make this new Spiral Abyss lineup tricky for the players. Those with a limited roster will have a tough time if they haven't invested enough time to build their characters. In the updated version, they will have to face annoying enemies such as Aeonblight Drake, Thundering Manifestation, Dendro Hypostasis, and many more.

Since Floor 12 will be the most difficult to deal with, this Genshin Impact article will outline the five best teams to use in Spiral Abyss 3.2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Best team compositions for the updated Spiral Abyss 3.2 in Genshin Impact

1) Nahida Aggravate

Players can pair Yae Miko and Nahida to create a reaction team in Genshin Impact. Since the latter applies too much Dendro to enemies, make sure to add another Electro character such as Fischl to deal some off-field damage. The last spot can be filled by a healer, preferably Jean.

Nahida recently appeared in Genshin Impact 3.2, so there's a good chance many have already acquired her from the banners. She's arguably the best Dendro enabler in the game right now. Hence, it's no surprise that she has her own niche that can help clear the updated Spiral Abyss.

2) Raiden National

Genshin Impact players who clear the Spiral Abyss regularly know that the Raiden National is a popular meta team with a consistent success record. Unsurprisingly, this team is very usable on Floors 11 and 12 of the updated Spiral Abyss.

One of the best things about this team is how easy it is to build. It only uses one 5-star character, i.e. Raiden Shogun. The remaining three are all 4-stars and are easy to obtain in Genshin Impact. This makes the roster highly favorable for free-to-play players, who will likely have a limited pool of 5-star characters to create teams with.

3) Ayaka Freeze

The Ayaka Freeze is an updated version of the old Freeze team and is still effective in the newly updated Spiral Abyss. Being one of the most fan-favorite characters, it is safe to assume that many in the Genshin Impact community have Kamisato Ayaka in their account. They can get a second Cryo character to get the Cryo Elemental Resonance to increase Crit stats for the entire team.

Ayaka will get support from the following characters:

Kazuha - For crowd control (can also use Venti)

Diona - To provide healing and shield

Mona - Hydro application and buffer (can be subbed with Kokomi)

While it may not look like it, this team is capable of clearing the first half of Floor 12. Make sure to avoid using Diona's shield when fighting against Shadowy Husks.

4) Yoimiya Vaporize (Double Geo)

Thunder Manifestation is an annoying nimble boss to fight in Genshin Impact 3.2's Spiral Abyss. That's why it is recommended to use characters like Yoimiya who are best known for taking down single-target enemies.

The two most important members of this team are Yoimiya and Zhongli. The former is the main DPS, and the latter uses his robust shields to protect active characters. Make sure to use this team in the second half of Floor 12 to avoid the Shadowy Husks.

Since it's a vaporize team, it's important to have Hydro units like Xingqiu or Yelan. The last character has to be Geo to get Geo Resonance buff where the active character protected by shield can deal 15% addtional DMG. Yunjin is a popular popular choice for the last spot, but players can also opt for Albedo.

5) Mono Geo

This is a simple yet very strong team composition for the updated Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact. Arataki Itto and Albedo are the main damage dealers, while the other two will provide exceptional support. Gorou is a buffer and also enables the Mono Geo team, while Zhongli provides indestructible shields.

Since the roster uses an irreplaceable character as a shield, it cannot be used for the first half of Floor 12. However, it is excellent for clearing all the enemies on the second half of the floor.

Poll : 0 votes