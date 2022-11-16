5 best teams for Genshin Impact 3.2 Spiral Abyss: Serpent Knights and new enemy lineups

Genshin Impact 3.2 updated its Spiral Abyss monster lineup for Floors 11 and 12 on November 16, 2022.

Some of the new enemies can be pretty tricky to deal with, especially for players with a limited amount of characters at their disposal. Annoying foes in the updated Spiral Abyss include Specters, Dendro Hypostasis, Shadowy Husks, Thunder Manifestation, and Aeonblight Drake.

Floor 12 is the most challenging floor, so this Genshin Impact 3.2 guide will focus primarily on that part of the Spiral Abyss.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Mono Geo, Nahida Hyperbloom, and 3 other amazing team comps for Genshin Impact 3.2's newest Spiral Abyss lineups

1) Raiden National

Anybody who has beaten all floors of the Spiral Abyss knows that Raiden National is a popular team that constantly sees success. It is still very good to use after Genshin Impact 3.2's latest update to Floors 11 & 12, which shouldn't be surprising.

One of the best aspects of this team is that Raiden Shogun is the only 5-star character. The remaining three characters are all 4-stars, which means that it's exceptionally easy to get them. This is especially important for F2P players, who likely have a limited pool of 5-star characters to choose from for team-building.

The Thunder Manifestation can be annoying, but thankfully, Xiangling and the rest can pick up the slack for Raiden Shogun.

2) Mono Geo

Note: You shouldn't use this team for the first half of Floor 12 since the Shadowy Husk enemies are annoying to deal with when you use shields. However, it's excellent for the second half of the floor.

The concept of this team is quite simple. Gorou is a phenomenal Geo support who enables the Mono Geo team, with Itto being the main DPS. Zhongli provides additional support with his gargantuan shields, and Albedo is another solid sub-DPS option.

Ningguang can be used as a substitute if you lack Albedo, but the team's performance will obviously be worse.

3) Hu Tao Vaporize

The Thunder Manifestation is a notoriously annoying boss to fight in Genshin Impact 3.2's Spiral Abyss. Hence, you might wish to use a character best known for defeating single enemies, like Hu Tao.

The two most important members of this team are Hu Tao and Zhongli. The former is the main DPS, while the latter protects her with his amazing shields. Like the previous suggestion, this team is better off in the second half of Floor 12 to avoid the Shadowy Husks.

It is crucial to have a unit that easily applies Hydro, like Xingqiu, since this is a Vaporize team. The last character should be a second Geo unit since you will want the Geo Elemental Resonance to let your characters get that extra 15% DMG while shielded. Albedo is a popular choice, but the Geo Traveler works too.

4) Nahida Hyperbloom

This is a great team if you want to get through the annoying Shadowy Husk level quickly and safely while being able to defeat the Aeonblight Drake easily. It essentially relies on Nahida, a hydro healer (preferably Kokomi), an Electro character, and a good fourth support option like Kazuha.

Nahida recently arrived in Genshin Impact 3.2, so there's a good chance that you might have pulled her already. She's undisputedly the best Dendro character in the game right now, so it shouldn't be surprising to see her have a good niche in clearing the Spiral Abyss.

This is a pretty easy team to use while being incredibly safe, thanks to Kokomi's huge heals.

5) Nilou Bloom

Nilou is another character that came out fairly recently. Her team builds are usually limited to Hydro and Dendro units, but they can still be used to clear the Genshin Impact 3.2 Spiral Abyss.

Nilou is a must-have for this team due to her Passive with the Bloom mechanic. Kokomi is an excellent healer, which is great when most of the enemies here can hit quite hard.

The final two characters can be other Hydro and Dendro options, but it is worth mentioning that you need at least one Dendro character. Both Dendro Traveler and Collei are free options that work well here.

