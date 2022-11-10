Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: Upcoming Spiral Abyss monster lineups and HP stats

Some old Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks reveal everything you need to know about the upcoming Spiral Abyss lineups. Content such as specific monsters and their HPs are already data-mined. Items from the beta leaks are subject to change, but curious Travelers may wish to see the current information anyhow.
It is worth noting that the leaks about the upcoming Spiral Abyss monster lineup and HP stats are solely for Floors 11 and 12. Players who haven't completed the previous Floors don't have to worry about Floors 1-10 changing any time soon.
The data here was for the Spiral Abyss changes that were expected to happen at Genshin Impact 3.2's launch but were delayed to an unspecified date.
Spiral Abyss monster lineups and HP stats in Genshin Impact 3.2
Leyline Disorder for Floor 11 is:
"All party members have their Elemental Mastery increased by 200."
If the Tweet gets taken down or is too hard to see, here are the monster lineups and their HP stats for the first half of Floor 11 Chamber 1, which includes the infamous Specters:
- 4x Cryo Specters with 109,110 HP
- 2x Anemo Specters with 109,110 HP
- 3x Hydro Specters with 109,110 HP
- 3x Geo Specters with 109,110 HP
Floor 11 Chamber 1's second half will have:
- 2x Eremite Axe Vanguards with 109,110 HP
- 3x Eremite Linebreakers with 109,110 HP
- 7x Eremite Crossbows with 81,833 HP
- 1x Eremite Ravenbreak Halberdier with 81,833 HP
- 4x Eremite Sword-Dancers with 109,110 HP
- 1x Fatui Pyro Agent with 217,182 HP
- 2x Eremite Daythunders with 272,775 HP
Floor 11 Chamber 2's first half of Genshin Impact 3.2 will have:
- 2x Ruin Drake: Skywatches with 371,003 HP
Floor 11 Chamber 2's second half will feature:
- 3x Nobushi: Jintoubans with 148,401 HP
- 3x Nobushi: Hitsukebans with 148,401 HP
- 3x Nobushi: Kikoubans with 148,401 HP
- 1x Treasure Hoarder: Cryo Potioneer with 77,933 HP
- 1x Treasure Hoarder: Pyro Potioneer with 77,933 HP
- 1x Treasure Hoarder: Electro Potioneer with 77,933 HP
- 1x Mirror Maiden with 445,203 HP
Floor 11 Chamber 3's first half will have the following:
- An unspecified number of Geovishaps with 409,134 HP
Floor 11 Chamber 3's second half of Genshin Impact 3.2 will feature:
- 1x Dendro Hypostasis with 460,276 HP
Now it's time to look at Floor 12 of the upcoming Spiral Abyss lineups related to Genshin Impact 3.2. Leyline Disorder is not available for this Floor. Here is the monster lineup for Floor 12 Chamber 1's first half:
- 2x Thundercraven Rifthound with 795,002 HP
- 18x Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp with 272,572 HP
Floor 12 Chamber 1's second half will consist of:
- 1x Thunder Manifestation with 1,590,003 HP
Floor 12 Chamber 2's first half will have:
- 3x Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer with 643,757 HP
- 3x Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker with 772,509 HP
- 1x Shadowy Husk: Defender with 515,006 HP
- 1x Black Serpent Knight: Windcutterwith 901,260 HP
Floor 12 Chamber 2's second half will include:
- 2x Frostwarm Lawachurls with 689,810 HP
- 2x Thunderhelm Lawachurls with 689,810 HP
Floor 12 Chamber 3's first half will have:
- 1x Aeonblight Drake with 2,357,051 HP
Finally, Floor 12 Chamber 3's second half will include:
- 1x Eremite Galehunters with 610,060 HP
- 1x Fatui Skirmisher - Anemoboxer Vanguard with 275,738 HP
- 2x Fatui Skirmisher - Geochanter Bracer with 275,738 HP
- 1x Eremite Stone Enchanter with 693,250 HP
This covers the information for the current Spiral Abyss leaks for Genshin Impact 3.2. Players should prepare accordingly to get as many Primogems as possible.
