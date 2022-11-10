Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: Upcoming Spiral Abyss monster lineups and HP stats

Some old Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks reveal everything you need to know about the upcoming Spiral Abyss lineups. Content such as specific monsters and their HPs are already data-mined. Items from the beta leaks are subject to change, but curious Travelers may wish to see the current information anyhow.

It is worth noting that the leaks about the upcoming Spiral Abyss monster lineup and HP stats are solely for Floors 11 and 12. Players who haven't completed the previous Floors don't have to worry about Floors 1-10 changing any time soon.

The data here was for the Spiral Abyss changes that were expected to happen at Genshin Impact 3.2's launch but were delayed to an unspecified date.

Spiral Abyss monster lineups and HP stats in Genshin Impact 3.2

Note: F11-3-1 was altered from Beta to Live so unfortunately the amount of enemies is unknown until the game goes live tomorrow



Leyline Disorder for Floor 11 is:

"All party members have their Elemental Mastery increased by 200."

If the Tweet gets taken down or is too hard to see, here are the monster lineups and their HP stats for the first half of Floor 11 Chamber 1, which includes the infamous Specters:

4x Cryo Specters with 109,110 HP

2x Anemo Specters with 109,110 HP

3x Hydro Specters with 109,110 HP

3x Geo Specters with 109,110 HP

Floor 11 Chamber 1's second half will have:

2x Eremite Axe Vanguards with 109,110 HP

3x Eremite Linebreakers with 109,110 HP

7x Eremite Crossbows with 81,833 HP

1x Eremite Ravenbreak Halberdier with 81,833 HP

4x Eremite Sword-Dancers with 109,110 HP

1x Fatui Pyro Agent with 217,182 HP

2x Eremite Daythunders with 272,775 HP

Floor 11 Chamber 2's first half of Genshin Impact 3.2 will have:

2x Ruin Drake: Skywatches with 371,003 HP

Floor 11 Chamber 2's second half will feature:

3x Nobushi: Jintoubans with 148,401 HP

3x Nobushi: Hitsukebans with 148,401 HP

3x Nobushi: Kikoubans with 148,401 HP

1x Treasure Hoarder: Cryo Potioneer with 77,933 HP

1x Treasure Hoarder: Pyro Potioneer with 77,933 HP

1x Treasure Hoarder: Electro Potioneer with 77,933 HP

1x Mirror Maiden with 445,203 HP

Floor 11 Chamber 3's first half will have the following:

An unspecified number of Geovishaps with 409,134 HP

Floor 11 Chamber 3's second half of Genshin Impact 3.2 will feature:

1x Dendro Hypostasis with 460,276 HP

Now it's time to look at Floor 12 of the upcoming Spiral Abyss lineups related to Genshin Impact 3.2. Leyline Disorder is not available for this Floor. Here is the monster lineup for Floor 12 Chamber 1's first half:

2x Thundercraven Rifthound with 795,002 HP

18x Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp with 272,572 HP

Floor 12 Chamber 1's second half will consist of:

1x Thunder Manifestation with 1,590,003 HP

Floor 12 Chamber 2's first half will have:

3x Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer with 643,757 HP

3x Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker with 772,509 HP

1x Shadowy Husk: Defender with 515,006 HP

1x Black Serpent Knight: Windcutterwith 901,260 HP

Floor 12 Chamber 2's second half will include:

2x Frostwarm Lawachurls with 689,810 HP

2x Thunderhelm Lawachurls with 689,810 HP

Floor 12 Chamber 3's first half will have:

1x Aeonblight Drake with 2,357,051 HP

Finally, Floor 12 Chamber 3's second half will include:

1x Eremite Galehunters with 610,060 HP

1x Fatui Skirmisher - Anemoboxer Vanguard with 275,738 HP

2x Fatui Skirmisher - Geochanter Bracer with 275,738 HP

1x Eremite Stone Enchanter with 693,250 HP

This covers the information for the current Spiral Abyss leaks for Genshin Impact 3.2. Players should prepare accordingly to get as many Primogems as possible.

