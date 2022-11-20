5 reasons why Yae Miko is worth your Primogems in Genshin Impact 3.2

The popular Yae Miko can be a good investment in your Primogems in Genshin Impact 3.2 if you value her strengths. While she might not be top-tier per se, she still has attributes that make her firm in various team compositions.

A quick overview of strengths includes:

Easy to use

Useful Elemental Skill

Applies Electro effortlessly

Works with several significant Elemental Reactions

Good DPS

Good synergy with several viable team comps

This article will assume that you don't yet have this foxy character on your account, so stuff like Constellations won't be considered here.

Yae Miko could be worth your Primogems in Genshin Impact 3.2 for these five reasons

1) Easy AFK playstyle

Her Elemental Skill summons these totems that attack enemies for you (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters with auto-aim abilities that also have wide AoEs tend to be exceptionally easy to use in Genshin Impact. It's the same deal as Yae Miko, who has three charges of an Elemental Skill that auto-locks onto nearby enemies. Her Elemental Burst targets those totems with a wide AoE.

Some teams even use Yae Miko and Fischl — another notoriously easy AFK character. The two make several fights somewhat brain-dead, which is a blessing compared to other playstyles where the player has to put in more work.

2) Her Elemental Skill gives her good mobility within a fight

When Yae Miko summons a totem, she immediately dashes in the direction that the player inputs. It's a simple concept but one that some players might underrate. This Elemental Skill can easily make her dodge most enemy attacks.

Combining this with the previous reason means that she is a very forgiving character to use in Genshin Impact 3.2. Don't forget: she has three charges for her Elemental Skill and can reset the cooldown of at least one charge when casting her Elemental Burst.

3) Easily applies Electro

Some Genshin Impact players might wish to use an off-field Electro unit that isn't Fischl. In that case, their options are pretty limited. Thankfully, Yae Miko's AFK playstyle also applies Electro on every hit. That's not even mentioning how she's an Electro Catalyst who can apply this element to every Normal and Charged Attack.

Elemental Reactions are a significant contributor to most teams' DPS. Hyperbloom, Quicken, Electro-Charged, Overloaded, and Super-Conduct are all things that Yae Miko can effortlessly apply. She will always be helpful in future updates when more characters can trigger Elemental Reactions alongside her.

4) Strong damage

Not only is Yae Miko easy to use in Genshin Impact 3.2, but it's easy to build her in a way that maximizes her damage output. Combining her significant damage with a straightforward AFK playstyle means you get an easy character to use with significant damage in several team comps.

One notable change between her initial release date and now is the introduction of the Dendro element. Elemental Reactions such as Quicken and Hyperbloom are elementary with her, which is great when a character like Nahida synergizes excellently.

5) Her kit can be handy in the future

Genshin Impact's Astute Amusement (Image via HoYoverse)

The Yae Miko that debuted at launch was seen as a disappointment. However, the one today is quite underrated. Proper support will often be introduced in future updates to give players more team diversity.

If there is ever a need for a strong off-field Electro DPS to support a top-tier character, then this shrine maiden will be an excellent choice. Remember that 5-star characters aren't always around, so you might wish you got her sooner.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Poll : Would you pull for Yae Miko based on her character design and lore alone? Yes No 0 votes