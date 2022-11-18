Genshin Impact Tartaglia Build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and team comps for maximum DPS

New character banners will arrive as the Genshin Impact 3.2 update enters its second phase. The Phase II banners include two reruns, with Tartaglia being one of them.

Tartaglia (also known as Childe) is a 5-star Hydro character and is well-known for his unique playstyle. With fast hydro application and the special ability to switch from a ranged to a melee stance, he is filled with surprises. Those who want a strong Hydro DPS should consider summoning him.

As one of the oldest characters in Genshin Impact, there are tons of ways players can build Tartaglia to maximize his DPS. Below is a guide to Tartaglia's best artifacts, weapons, and teams in the game.

Genshin Impact 3.2: Build guide for Tartaglia with the best artifacts, weapons, and teams

Tartaglia is one of the few Genshin Impact characters that can fill multiple roles in team compositions, making him very versatile and easy to build. His elemental skill allows him to change from a range stance to a melee stance. The stance change also made his Elemental Burst work differently.

Best Artifacts

The best 4-piece artifact set players can farm for Tartaglia would be the Heart of Depth artifact set. Here are its set bonus effects:

2-piece set bonus - Increase Hydro DMG Bonus by 15%

4-piece set bonus - Increase Normal and Charged attack DMG by 30% for 15 seconds after casting Elemental Skill.

This is the best 4-piece set players can opt for if they want to deal the highest amount of damage through Elemental Skill. However, the Heart of Depth set lacks synergy if players want to explore Tartaglia's other playstyles. To focus on all aspects of his kit, players can switch to different combinations of artifacts for their 2-piece set bonus effects.

While Heart of Depth can be considered for an all-round playstyle, go for attack-based sets such as Gladiator, Shimenawa, and others when lacking ATK buffs. For Elemental Burst-focused builds, Wanderer's Troupe or Noblesse Oblige are suitable.

Best Weapons

Best 5-star weapons for Tartaglia (Image via Genshin Impact)

As a Hydro DPS, it is recommended that Tartaglia use weapons with Crit Rate/DMG secondary stats. Here is a list of 5-star weapons that are most suitable for his DPS builds:

Polar Star

Hunter's Path

Skyward Harp

Thundering Pulse

Aqua Simulacra

Unsurprisingly, the Polar Star will be on the list above as it's passively catered to Tartaglia's kit as his signature weapon. However, if the player has any of the 5-star bows mentioned above, it is unnecessary to spend Primogems on the weapon banner to summon his signature weapon.

Here are some 4-star weapons for light spenders and F2P players:

Viridescent Hunt

Mouun's Moon

Rust

Stringless

Hamayumi

King's Squire

Prototype Crescent

Best team compositions for Tartaglia in Genshin Impact 3.2

The introduction of the Dendro element in Genshin Impact has brought new elemental reactions. Hydro and Dendro can cause Bloom reactions to drop Dendro cores that will deal additional Dendro damage. Here are some of the best teams for Tartaglia to boost his DPS:

Childe International

Xiangling

Xingiqu

Bennett

Childe Hyperbloom

Kuki Shinobu

Dendro MC/ Nahida/ Collei

Kazuha/ Sucrose/ Venti

Childe Taser

Beidou/ Fischl/ Raiden Shogun

Kuki Shinobu

Kazuha/ Sucrose/ Venti

Tartaglia's rerun banner will be available for Genshin Impact players to summon until December 06, 2022.

