Most used Genshin Impact characters in 3.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

The most used characters in Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss usually change with every new Abyss lineup. Players are required to select characters based on the elements and nature of the enemies they will encounter, thus influencing their usage statistics. Generally, Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss is considered among the game's most difficult content and determines the popularity and meta-relevance of the available characters.

While Spiral Abyss can be cleared using a team of any four well-built characters, completing it in record times with maximum stars may prove difficult for some players. The current Floor 12 of the 3.8 Spiral Abyss features some of the strongest enemies in Genshin Impact, and certain characters will be more effective than others at defeating them.

Kokomi and Yelan are among the most favored characters in Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss

The usage statistics for Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss reveal Nahida, Kazuha, Kokomi, and Yelan to be the top choices among players for clearing Floor 12 of Abyss. Curated from a sample size of 84,534 players, the infographic shows the sheer relevance of Dendro reactions in the meta.

Yelan and Kokomi are among the top picks for Spiral Abyss (Image via Sportskeeda)

While it comes as no surprise that Nahida and Kazuha are at the top of the table, owing to their excellent support capabilities, Kokomi and Yelan are certainly looked upon as reliable enablers for Bloom and Hyperbloom reactions in Dendro teams.

As strong Hydro enablers, both of these characters also have a solid presence in Freeze and Vaporize team comps, with Kokomi being quintessential for an optimal Kamisato Ayaka team.

For players wondering how to avail of these 5-star characters, Kokomi will become available during the second half of Genshin Impact's 3.8 update, while Yelan is rumored to get a rerun during the upcoming 4.0 Fontaine update.

Childe International team (Image via Sportskeeda)

Due to the 3.8 Spiral Abyss favoring Hyrdro characters, Nilou, Xingqui, and Childe have also showcased high usage stats, with Childe's International team of Kazuha, Bennett, and Xingling being the most popular of all used team comps.

Aside from Childe, the other top DPS for this Spiral Abyss include Alhaitham, Raiden Shogun, and Kamisato Ayaka. As far as support characters are considered, Baizhu, Kuki, Shenhe, and Yae have also been seemingly popular picks during the 3.8 Abyss.

The best teams to clear Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss in the Genshin Impact 3.8 update can be found here.