Genshin Impact Layla build guide and Pull value: Is she good enough?

Layla has made a return to Genshin Impact's latest 3.6 banners. She is a 4-star Cryo character from Sumeru who is well known for her solid shields and off-field Cryo application. Players lucky enough to pull her might wonder if she is a worthwhile addition to their team. This article will explore Layla's different playstyles and recommend the best weapons and artifacts to use for her optimal performance. Additionally, we will discuss the pull value of Layla and her place in the current meta.

With this guide, players can make an informed decision on whether or not to invest in Layla for their Genshin Impact team.

Guide to best builds for Layla in Genshin Impact 3.6

Layla's official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Layla is the latest 4-star Cryo character to join the Cryo roster in Genshin Impact 3.2 banners. She is a support unit that can give you a surprisingly powerful Shield that will generate energy and deal damage for you even from off-field. Layla has recently returned to the limited banners in the latest 3.6 update and will have an increased drop rate until May 2, 2023.

In the current version, Layla's best builds fall into two categories:

Pure Support

Invested Support

The pure support build only maximizes her max HP to strengthen her shields. As an invested support, Layla still provides shielding and Cryo applications, but she also deals some damage. However, considering Layla's low personal damage even with C6, the value of this build is questionable. Remember that if Layla's shield breaks, she will no longer generate Shooting Stars, removing a source of damage and energy generation.

Best Genshin Impact artifacts and weapons for Layla

Farm these for Layla (Image via HoYoverse)

Depending on Layla's build, players can use any of the following artifacts:

4-Piece Tenacity of the Millelith

4-Piece Noblesse Oblige

2-Piece combo of Tenacity of the Millelith/ Blizzard Strayer/ Emblem of Severed Fate

When building stronger shields, Layla can benefit from the Tenacity of the Millelith. Not only does this set to provide additional HP% and bonus effects for stronger shields, but it also grants ATK buffs to nearby party members. However, players will also want to opt for the Noblesse Oblige set if they plan to build Layla for damage.

Best weapons for Layla (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of the best weapons that Layla can use in Genshin Impact:

Key of Khaj-Nisut (HP%)

Primordial Jade Cutter (Crit Rate)

Sacrificial Sword (ER)

Favonius Sword (ER)

Key of Khaj-Nisut and Primordial Jade Cutter are excellent sword choices for Layla. Both 5-star weapons provide additional HP% to help her cast stronger shields for the party members. Lastly, Sacrificial and Favonius Sword are great ER options to generate extra particles for the team.

Layla is a strong pull in Genshin Impact if players do not have shielders or additional Cryo support. Despite having underwhelming damage, she can still become a valuable asset for many teams with enough investment.

