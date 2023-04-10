Genshin Impact 3.6 Nilou banner countdown, weapons, and 4-star characters list

Genshin Impact is ready to launch the 3.6 update in a few days and bring fresh new content to the community. Recent official announcements have revealed more details about Nilou's first rerun banner, including the 4-stars that will be featured in it. Furthermore, this article also includes a countdown to track Nilou's rerun release. Here's a quick overview of the 4-star characters arriving in the upcoming banner:

Alongside the character banners, HoYoverse officials have also revealed details about the 5-star and 4-star weapons that will drop in the Phase I weapon banner. In this article, players will learn everything about the latest news regarding Nilou's banner, featured 4-star characters, and weapons in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact officials reveal Nilou's rerun banner and weapon banner

Genshin Impact officials have announced that Nilou's rerun banner will be dropped on April 12, 2023. She's a 5-star Hydro Sword user that specializes in triggering Bloom reactions for her team composition. This is her first rerun and is currently scheduled to remain active for a total of 21 days in the upcoming Phase I banners.

Nilou's rate-up banner, Twirling Lotus, will run alongside Nahida's rerun banners, with both of them sharing pity count as well as 4-star characters. Here's the official list of all the 4-star characters that will appear on the Phase I banners:

Dori: Electro Healer

Layla: Cryo Shielder

Kuki Shinobu: Electro Enabler/Healer

Interestingly, all three of these characters have great synergy with Nilou and can assist her with different utilities in a party.

Genshin Impact officials generally release the Phase I banners with the latest update itself. As a result, players will have to wait until 11:00 am (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023 to wish for Nilou's banner. Since converting the aforementioned time to your local timezone can be a hassle, you can refer to the countdown that's provided above. This should help players keep track of time and let them know how long until Nilou's rerun banner is released.

Phase I weapon banner will feature Nilou's signature weapon

Official reveal of 3.6 weapon banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has released official news about the Phase I weapon banner and their 4-star options. As players can already see in the picture above, the upcoming banners will feature Nahida and Nilou's signature weapons. Here's an official list of all 4-star options that will appear in the upcoming weapon banner:

Xiphos' Moonlight (Sword)

Favonius Greatsword (Claymore)

Dragon's Bane (Polearm)

Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst)

Stringless (Bow)

Nilou's signature weapon, Key of Khaj-Nisut, is a 5-star Sword with HP% secondary stats in Genshin Impact. When fully enhanced, the weapon provides a solid 542 base ATK and 66.2% HP to its wielder. Considering that it's tailor-made for Nilou, the weapon's passive ability (Sunken Song of the Sands) increases the wielder's maximum HP.

Additionally, the wielder can hit opponents with their Elemental Skills to gain stacks, which will provide additional Elemental Mastery (EM) to both the wielder and nearby party members.

