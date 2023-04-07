5 things to know about Nilou before pulling her in Genshin Impact

Nilou is a unique character in Genshin Impact that not everybody may like, and you might want to know a few things before pulling her. This list covers some of the important aspects that make this unit stand out compared to most other 5-star characters.

Nilou's most recent banner (as of this article) will be in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.6. April 12, 2023, is the release date of her Event Wish, which is also coincidentally when the new version update launches.

Playstyle involving a lot of self-damage and other things about Nilou that Genshin Impact players should know

1) Bountiful Cores

An example of some Bountiful Cores (Image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

Nilou has a Passive where her team cannot create Dendro Cores if certain conditions are met. They can instead make something more powerful, known as Bountiful Cores.

To create a Bountiful Core, Nilou must do the third step of her Elemental Skill, which creates a buff that lasts for 30 seconds.

These Bountiful Cores' explosion radius is much bigger than a Dendro Core's. The main limitation to this impressive Passive is that the team lineup can only feature Hydro and Dendro units. If the party features somebody who uses a different element, you cannot create Bountiful Cores.

2) Succeeds in Bloom teams

An example of a viable team (Image via HoYoverse)

Bountiful Cores cannot trigger Hyperbloom or Burgeon. This shouldn't be an issue for most players since Nilou's Passive tied to this ability requires only Hydro and Dendro characters. That means you shouldn't have Electro or Pyro teammates anyhow.

Bloom teams are the best team composition for Nilou in Genshin Impact. Anybody interested in pulling her should already have some other good Dendro and Hydro units available to put on a team with this character.

3) A lot of self-damage with her playstyle

It's a bit high-risk, high-reward (Image via HoYoverse)

One downside to Nilou teams is that they tend to inflict a ton of self-damage due to the size and damage of a Bountiful Core. This means players often want a healer to accompany the character. As far as ideal teammates go, you really just have:

Kokomi

Barbara

Yaoyao

Baizhu

Any four of those characters can heal the team and use either Hydro or Dendro. Barbara is available for free, so Genshin Impact players always have access to at least one healer for the team.

4) HP builds help buff her damage

Her signature weapon, Key of Khaj-Nisut, buffs the user's HP a ton (Image via HoYoverse)

Both Nilou's Elemental Skill and Burst deal damage scaling off her HP. Her Passive, Dreamy Dance of Aeons, also helps buff damage associated with created Bountiful Cores. Ergo, you wouldn't build her like a traditional DPS unit in Genshin Impact.

HP-based artifact sets are ideal. Attack% isn't helpful since Normal Attacks aren't a big part of this character's damage potential. Not to mention, it's not useful for her Elemental Skill and Burst as they focus on HP instead. If you plan on making her trigger Bloom Elemental Reactions, make sure to get some Elemental Mastery.

5) One of her Talent Materials comes from End of the Oneiric Euthymia

This boss can be hard for some players (Image via HoYoverse)

End of the Oneiric Euthymia is a Trounce Domain where Genshin Impact players can fight a weekly boss named Raiden no Inazuma Tono. To unlock it, you must complete Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest.

This information is important since this weekly boss drops Tears of the Calamitous God. Nilou uses that Talent Material. If you wish to max out her Talents, you should unlock and complete Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest as soon as possible. You must have already beaten her first Story Quest and Omnipresence Over Mortals.

