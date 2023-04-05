Nilou build guide for Genshin Impact: Stats, weapons, and best artifact sets

Nilou is returning in Genshin Impact 3.6, which means some players may want to build her. She is a solid 5-star Hydro Sword user who can be very good to use in some team comps. Her primary role is to deal damage, which makes building her ideal stats, weapons, and artifacts rather straightforward (with her HP-based abilities).

This guide includes several options for Nilou rather than just the best ones since not every account has the same resources. Do note that all this information is for Nilou in Genshin Impact 3.6. New weapons and artifacts introduced after this update won't be mentioned. Nonetheless, this guide should still be relevant for later patches.

How to build Nilou in Genshin Impact

Best weapons for Nilou in Genshin Impact

Some builds should improve this character's damage output (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a short list of Nilou's best weapons and why you should use them on the character:

Key of Khaj-Nisut: Undisputed best-in-slot weapon in all relevant scenarios.

Undisputed best-in-slot weapon in all relevant scenarios. Sacrificial Sword: F2P-friendly 4-star option for spamming Elemental Skills.

F2P-friendly 4-star option for spamming Elemental Skills. Iron Sting: Craftable F2P option that is pretty strong on her.

Craftable F2P option that is pretty strong on her. Xiphos' Moonlight: Makes the user more supportive of the team while still being reasonably strong for boosting Elemental Mastery.

Makes the user more supportive of the team while still being reasonably strong for boosting Elemental Mastery. Favonius Sword: Good for players who plan to rotate the user a lot while also supporting the team with some potential Energy.

Good for players who plan to rotate the user a lot while also supporting the team with some potential Energy. Festering Desire: Easy R5 weapon for players who did The Chalk Prince and the Dragon event back in Version 1.2.

Key of Khaj-Nisut would be Nilou's best option in Genshin Impact. It gives her a ton of HP, which synergizes with her Dreamy Dance of Aeons Passive and damage for her Elemental Skill and Burst.

Similarly, F2P players who need something easily accessible should stick with Iron Sting. It's craftable and is obtainable near the start of the game. Festering Desire is also available to old F2P players, but it is sadly a weapon that is no longer obtainable.

Best artifact sets for Nilou in Genshin Impact

An example of a decent artifact combination regarding good effects (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the best 2-piece artifact sets to use on Nilou:

Tenacity of the Millelith: +20% HP

+20% HP Heart of Depth: +15% Hydro DMG

+15% Hydro DMG Wanderer's Troupe: +80 Elemental Mastery

+80 Elemental Mastery Gilded Dreams: +80 Elemental Mastery

Generally speaking, it's not advised to use 4-piece set effects on Nilou since a combination of 2-piece sets tends to be more efficient. You always want to use two Tenacity of the Millelith artifacts since HP is very valuable on this character. The remaining artifact set could be whatever has better stats, which ties into the next section of this guide.

Best artifact stats

Her ideal stats are pretty simple (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the ideal main stats to use on Nilou's artifacts:

Circlet of Logos: HP% or Energy Recharge%

HP% or Energy Recharge% Goblet of Eonothem: HP%

HP% Sands of Eon: HP%

Secondary stats should typically include the following:

Energy Recharge

HP

Elemental Mastery

CRIT Rate

CRIT DMG

Both flat HP and HP% are good on this character, with the latter being more favorable. All of the above stats are relevant regardless of which specific 2-piece artifact set the player uses.

Players should now have an idea of how to build Nilou effectively in Genshin Impact.

Poll : Is Nilou one of your favorite Genshin Impact characters? Yes No 0 votes