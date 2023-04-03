Genshin Impact Nilou farming guide: Ascension materials, builds, and talent priority

Genshin Impact's Nilou is a 5-star Hydro character set to return with her first rerun in the upcoming version 3.6 update alongside Nahida. While she isn't the most versatile unit, she performs extremely well in Bloom and Hyperbloom teams, which are considered some of the best Dendro comps in the game. Despite being a 5-star, Nilou is a F2P-friendly character, and as her banner draws near, many players might be tempted to pull her. This article will feature her best builds in Genshin Impact and a list of items needed to max ascend and level up her talents.

Items needed for Nilou's max ascension and leveling up all her talents in Genshin Impact

On April 12, 2023, HoYoverse will finally release Genshin Impact version 3.6 and it was confirmed during the Special Program that Nilou will be featured in the first phase alongside Nahida.

Here is a list of all the items needed to max Nilou:

Perpetual Caliber x 46

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x 1

Varunada Lazurite Fragments x 9

Varunada Lazurite Chunks x 9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstones x 6

Padisarah x 168

Fungal Spores x 18

Luminescent Pollen x 30

Crystalline Cyst Dust x 36

Mora x 420,000

Items needed to increase Nilou's talent to level 10:

Teachings of Praxis x 3

Guides to Praxis x 21

Philosophies of Praxis x 38

Fungal Spores x 6

Luminescent Pollen x 22

Crystalline Cyst Dust x 31

Tears of the Calamitous God x 6

Mora x 1,652,500

Crown of Insight x 1

The list above only shows the items needed to level up any one of Nilou's talents. To max out all three of them, one can multiply the mentioned amount by three and farm accordingly. There is still a little over a week left until the new update is released, so players have enough time to obtain materials for the 5-star Hydro unit.

Best artifacts for Nilou

Tenacity of the Millelith artifacts set (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Nilou needs a lot of Max HP, players can give her a 2-piece set of the Tenacity of the Millelith, which will increase her Max HP by 20%. For the remaining pieces, one can opt for a 2-piece set of Gilded Dreams for 80 Elemental Mastery or Heart of Depth for an extra 15% Hydro DMG bonus.

Players should aim for the main HP% stats on each artifact piece and try to stack Flat HP, EM, and ER in the sub-stats. The Wanderer's Troupe is also a good set if Gilded Dreams is not available.

Best swords for Nilou

Key of Khaj-Nisut is a 5-star sword (Image via HoYoverse)

Key of Khaj-Nisut is a 5-star weapon from Sumeru's Deshret Series and is Nilou's signature weapon. Currently, it is the only sword with HP stats in the game and is her best in the slot option.

Although Genshin Impact is lacking in HP swords, players can go for the following options:

Freedom Sworn

Iron Sting

Sacrificial Sword

Xiphos' Moonlight

Favonius Sword

Sapwood Blade

Luckily, there are many F2P options for Nilou. Some of the weapons listed above can be easily acquired through crafting, while others can only be obtained by wishing on the banners.

Talent priorities

Level up Nilou's Elemental Skill first (Image via HoYoverse)

Most of Nilou's damage comes from her Elemental Skill, so it is advised that players level up her Dance of Haftkarsvar first and then move on to other skills.

Her talent priorities are: Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attacks

While one can opt to level up her Normal Attack, it isn't recommended as it is not really needed and Genshin Impact fans can also save their precious materials.

