Best Genshin Impact Nilou build with craftable 4-star weapons

Genshin Impact reached the second phase of version 3.1 a few days ago, and most players have already wished for Nilou and Albedo's banners. The former is a 5-star Hydro character who specializes in the Bloom reaction team.

Free-to-play (F2P) players who managed to get her through a lucky streak or tons of Primogems may be wondering what the next step is to increase Nilou's value and her usability in battle. The answer involves picking the right weapon for her and not worrying, as she can deal impressive damage, even with craftable and 4-star weaponry.

5 best craftable 4-star weapons for Nilou in Genshin Impact

1) Festering Desire

Nilou's damage source in Genshin Impact is her Elemental Skill, with Elemental Burst on the side, and not her Normal Attack. Thus, Festering Desire with Refinement 5 can provide a massive 32% Elemental Skill damage for her.

The Energy Recharge sub-stat will also help her gain Particle faster to unleash her Elemental Burst. The only downside is that new players have no way to obtain this weapon as it is an event-limited reward from the previous version of Genshin Impact.

2) Xiphos' Moonlight

The new weapon is another great option for Nilou in terms of aesthetic and usability. This sword has Elemental Mastery as a sub-stat and offers buffs for the whole team, which is quite rare to see in Genshin Impact.

The passive skill will provide Energy Recharge for both Nilou and all nearby party members, even when the wielder is not on the field. Getting the refinement for this item may be hard since it's a gacha weapon, but even Refinement 1 can do the job.

3) Sacrifical Sword

Nilou using both of her stances back-to-back (Image via HoYoverse)

Sacrificial Sword allows Nilou to use both stances from her Elemental Skill back-to-back. For example, Travelers can use her Whirling Steps first before the weapon's passive skill resets the cooldown for her Elemental Skill, allowing them to use it again, preferably for her Sword Dance. Of course, if gamers want to use the same stance twice, that is also possible.

However, make sure the refinement for this sword is Refinement 5, or the passive skill may be hard to proc. Also, before using this weapon, remember that it will allow Nilou to stay on the field for a long time. So ensure supporting characters can provide their buffs before making the 5-star Hydro inclusion spam her Elemental Skill.

4) Iron Sting

Nilou with Iron Sting (Image via HoYoverse)

Iron Sting is one of the two viable craftable weapons for Nilou in Genshin Impact. It has Elemental Mastery as the secondary stat with a boost for Elemental damage for its passive skill.

Even at low refinements, this sword can still provide a consistent buff for her. But since this weapon was released in version 1.0, most players probably have already upgraded it to Refinement 5.

5) Sapwood Blade

The last craftable sword is Sapwood Blade, which can be obtained by completing the Aranyaka quest. This weapon is focused solely on the Dendro team in Genshin Impact, where Nilou shines the most.

While the secondary stat is Energy Recharge, the main attraction here is the passive skill that will provide 120 Elemental Mastery for 12 seconds at Refinement 5 for anyone that picks its spawned Leaf of Conciousness. Since this effect can still be triggered when the wielder is not on the field, the whole team will gain the advantage when Nilou is carrying this sword.

Most 5-star characters in Genshin Impact always create the illusion that they can only dish out massive damage with a 5-star weapon. However, that is far from the truth, as Nilou can still provide high and consistent damage, even with a 4-star weapon, as long as her rotation is perfectly timed.

Poll : 0 votes