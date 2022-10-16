Genshin Impact Wind Chaser event: Free Primogems, release date, and gameplay details

A new event will arrive in Genshin Impact in less than 12 hours, and Travelers will have the opportunity to play the long-awaited Co-Op game mode with their friends. Wind Chaser is an event focused on exploring a special domain and playing around with the mechanism to complete the objectives.

The current active event is Hyakunin Ikki, and its task only focuses on combat, which may bore players as it is the second rerun of the said event. Wind Chaser, on the other hand, is a brand new event that does not require any built characters, and even new players can enjoy this leisurely gameplay.

Wind Chaser release date and gameplay details in Genshin Impact

Five challenges are available in total (Image via HoYoverse)

The Wind Chaser event starts on October 17 at 10 am (Server Time), with Travelers talking to an adventurer named Honglang in Genshin Impact. He will lead players to a strange domain in Liyue for them to participate in the Galezone challenges. These challenges are divided into five different Domains, and a new one will unlock every day starting from the first day of the event.

Reach the destination while collecting Windcoins (Image via HoYoverse)

When entering any Galezone stage, players must reach their destination within the time limit, completing Windgrasper Challenges and collecting Windcoins along the way. Windgrasper Challenges requires participants to collect all Anemo particles in the dungeon within the time limit, while Windcoins are giant gold coins floating on top of various mechanisms.

A unique feature of this domain is that Genshin Impact gamers can invite at most one other player to help them clear these challenges in Co-Op Mode. Both players will then interact with various mechanisms in the domain and share the progress of the Windcoins collection and Windgrasper Challenges.

Players can achieve the challenge objectives in either single or Co-Op Mode to receive the target rewards. The latter requires that both Travelers reach the destination to complete the challenge successfully.

Fortunately, the Genshin Impact developer has provided a few exploration tips when completing these Galezone challenges via the official forum, HoYoLAB. The first is to take advantage of the various Wind Currents that players can adjust to by blowing in specific directions. This will allow players to glide above the higher mechanisms or reach the Windcoins that may be put in the air.

Tilt the platform using wind current (Image via HoYoverse)

The second tip is to use the said Wind Current again, but this time to move some platforms either to the left or right. This method will only work on Windward Terrace, where the platform will tilt in the corresponding directions once affected by wind currents.

Lift Driftwind Platform using wind current (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, use the Driftwind Platform and Descending Platform to reach higher or lower positions, respectively. Again, these platforms can only be affected by the Wind Current mechanism above.

By completing all the challenges, Genshin Impact players will gain a total of 420 Primogems, alongside other rewards such as Hero's Wit, Talent Enhancement Material, Mystic Enhancement Ore, and Mora.

